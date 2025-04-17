BTS' Jin Announces Video Call Fansign for Echo: Release Date, Tracklist, Contest Details and All You Need To Know!

The wait is finally over for the BTS ARMY as Kim Seok-jin aka Jin has announced his second solo album titled Echo. The K-pop idol, who recently returned from his military service, started his solo career with The Astronaut in October 2022 before his enlistment and later dropped a full album, Happy, in November. The later was met with critical acclaim and strong commercial performance, debuting at No. 4 on the Billboard 200.

Echo, which will mark Jin's first solo comeback in six months, is slated to release on May 16 at 1 pm KST. According to a press statement from HYBE, Echo brings "Jin's take on universal life experiences, capturing everyday emotions with warmth and sincerity".

The upcoming album will feature seven tracks, with the lead single titled Don't Say You Love Me. The track is expected to blend Jin's signature tender vocals with a bittersweet lyrical message about love, distance, and letting go. Six other songs will be included in the album, each carrying a unique theme and soundscape: Nothing Without Your Love, Loser (feat. YENA), Rope It, 구름과 떠나는 여행 (On a Journey With the Clouds), Background and 오늘의 나에게" (To Today's Me).

Now, while the oldest member of the South Korean boy band is ready to launch his comeback album, Jin has also announced a virtual fansign event for the ARMY. Thus, if you're a part of the global BTS ARMY, then here's your golden chance to be a part of this event. Wondering how? Scroll down.

Here's how you can join the 'Echo' fansign

Ahead of Echo release, Jin is giving fans a chance to join him for a special one-on-one moment. If you pre-order the album during the given timeline, you can enter a raffle to be one of 100 lucky winners who'll get a personal 60-second video call with Jin.

The video call event is set for Sunday, May 25, 2025 (Korean time). The exact time will be confirmed later. Each winner will get 60 seconds to talk to Jin.

Now, if you wish to be that lucky winner, all you need to do is buy at least one copy of [RAFFLE EVENT] Echo album on Weverse Shop Global. Once you purchase, please make sure that you the raffle after buying. Because, only buying won't qualify you for the contest.

According to the Weverse announcement, albums labelled only as 'Echo' (Weverse Albums ver.) won't be counted for the contest. So, please make sure that you are buying [RAFFLE EVENT] Echo SET + Echo (Weverse Albums ver.) to be a part of the contest. Any other version of Echo that doesn't say "[RAFFLE EVENT]" is also not eligible. The contest will be live till May 15, 2025, up to 11:59 pm (KST).

The event's winners will be revealed at 6 pm (KST) on or after May 16, 2025 (2:30 pm IST). The results will be available on Weverse's My Events page. Only 100 fans will be selected so please be careful while entering enter the raffle, your contact details, name, and other personal information. You may miss the opportunity if the information doesn't match, and you won't be able to amend it after the fact. Additionally, you cannot give or sell this opportunity. Therefore, be sure to enter for yourself.

How to join the Video Call event

Step 1: Buy the eligible Echo album version on Weverse Global.

Step 2: Go to the Enter Raffle button (on the Weverse app or website).

Step 3: Log in using the same Weverse account you used to make the purchase.

Step 4: Fill in credentials

The notification states that the quantity of entries you receive will be equivalent to the quantity of orders you place. If you cancel your order, your raffle entry will be canceled along with your order. Following the conclusion of the raffle entry period, albums will start to be shipped.

Jin will open and sign one of the albums you ordered for the event if you are chosen. To meet the qualifying requirements, a person must be 14 years of age or older. After the video call, signed LPs will be delivered out in two weeks. View the comprehensive announcement by clicking this post.

At present, Jin is appearing on the variety show Kian's Bizarre B&B, where he can be seen in a much more relaxed and humorous side. His presence on the show has allowed fans to see another layer of his personality, making his upcoming comeback feel even more personal.