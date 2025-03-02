Angie Stone: Singer-Songwriter Killed in Car Crash Aged 63 While Returning after Performance in Alabama as Tributes Pour In

Angie Stone, best known as a member of the legendary hip-hop trio The Sequence, was killed in a car crash after performing in Montgomery, Alabama. Her representative, Deborah R. Champagne, confirmed the heartbreaking news to TMZ on Saturday. The fatal crash took place in the early hours of Saturday morning, leaving Stone's family "devastated."

According to her spokesperson, several of her loved ones had spoken to her just the night before. She is survived by her son, Michael Archer, her daughter, Diamond Stone, and two grandchildren. As part of the pioneering all-female hip-hop group The Sequence, the trio from Columbia, South Carolina, released popular tracks such as Funk You Up.

Gone too Soon

The song was later sampled in Bruno Mars' Uptown Funk and Dr. Dre's Keep Their Heads Ringin'. After spending six years with The Sequence from 1979 to 1985, she embarked on a solo career in the late 1990s.

Her daughter, Diamond, confirmed the news with an emotional Facebook post, in which she wrote: "My mommy is gone [sobbing emojis].]"

Her debut album, Black Diamond, achieved gold certification in the United States.

Angie, whose birth name was Angela Brown and who previously performed as Angie B. during her rap career, is best known for hits like Brotha, No More Rain, and Wish I Didn't Miss You.

Angie won Grammy nominations in 2003 for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with More Than a Woman alongside Joe, in 2004 for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for U-Haul, and in 2008 for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Baby featuring Betty Wright.

A Star Is Dead in the Most Tragic Way

Angie last spoke to TMZ in 2018, when she emphasized the importance of younger artists showing respect to the generations that came before them. You can watch the video for yourself.

We have contacted Montgomery authorities for further details about the crash, but have not yet received a response.

Police have launched and investigation into her death and more details are yet to be shared by authorities.

Tributes started pouring in from the moment her death was made public.