Jill Biden Pushed President Biden to Pardon Embattled Son Hunter in Criminal Cases: Report

First Lady Jill Biden might have influenced President Biden's decision to grant a pardon to his embattled son, Hunter Biden, according to a report. Biden signed a pardon for his son Hunter on Sunday after the younger Biden was convicted earlier this year on federal gun charges and tax evasion offenses.

The 82-year-old president claimed that he took the decision after seeing his son being "selectively and unfairly prosecuted." The decision came just weeks after the White House dismissed speculation that Biden might take such a step during the final months of his presidency. However, it has now emerged that Jill Biden may have pushed her husband to pardon Hunter.

All in the Family

"Clearly there was pressure inside the family," Jeff Zeleny, CNN's chief national affairs correspondent, said during an appearance on the network Monday.

"We were told really in recent weeks that Dr. Jill Biden – first lady Jill Biden – was very supportive of the president doing something like this," he added.

Zeleny claims that Biden, 82, "was not sure" about granting the pardon, indicating that the 73-year-old First Lady's encouragement may have been the tipping point.

"Of course, I support the pardon of my son," Jill Biden told reporters at the White House Monday.

Jill Biden is widely seen as one of the most influential first ladies of the past century.

During President Biden's time in office, she has developed a reputation for closely managing who gets access to him and taking assertive measures to protect him from media scrutiny.

This has led to allegations that she tried to hide the president's perceived cognitive struggles from the public.

Stepmom's Love for Son

Although Jill is reportedly a key force behind Biden's decision to pardon Hunter, her relationship with her embattled stepson has been strained.

Hunter, 54, described his stepmother in text messages from his infamous laptop using offensive terms, calling her an "entitled c–t" and a "vindictive moron."

In September, Hunter Biden pleaded guilty to nine charges connected to $1.4 million in unpaid taxes. Earlier, in June, he was convicted on three federal gun charges stemming from possessing a firearm while being addicted to illegal drugs.

Hunter was initially set to be sentenced on December 12 for the gun charges and December 16 for the tax offenses. However, due to his father's intervention before leaving office, he will no longer have to appear in court for these convictions.

The president said that he granted the pardon because he believed Hunter was being "selectively, and unfairly prosecuted."