President Joe Biden to Pardon Son Hunter Biden Following Conviction? Social Media Rife with Speculations

In the wake of Hunter Biden's conviction on three felony charges in his Delaware gun crimes trial, there has been widespread speculation about whether U.S. President Joe Biden might consider granting him a presidential pardon.

Biden Had Refused to Grant Presidential Pardon to First Son

On Tuesday, a jury in Wilmington, Delaware, reached a unanimous verdict, finding Hunter Biden guilty of two counts of making false statements on a federal form to purchase a firearm and one count of possessing the gun while using drugs. TOn Tuesday, a jury in Wilmington, Delaware, reached a unanimous verdict, finding Hunter Biden guilty of two counts of making false statements on a federal form to purchase a firearm and one count of possessing the gun while using drugs. his historic conviction marks the first time a sitting president's child has been found guilty of a felony.

Although the judge did not specify a date for Hunter Biden's sentencing, it was indicated that it typically occurs within 120 days. This timeline suggests that the sentencing would take place before the U.S. presidential election on November 5.

Days before the verdict was announced, Biden stated that he would not pardon his son Hunter if found guilty. In an interview with ABC News anchor David Muir, conducted in Normandy during the 80th anniversary commemoration of D-Day, President Biden addressed his son's historic trial. When asked if he would consider pardoning his son, who is facing three federal gun-related charges in Delaware, Biden unequivocally responded, "Yes." He was also asked if he would accept the jury trial's outcome, marking a first for the child of a sitting president, to which he again replied, "Yes."

Social Media Reacts

However, social media was rife with speculations regarding the presidential pardon of the first son. "Oh, don't worry Ana Biden is controlling this Isn't it a remarkable coincidence That Hunter, Biden is going to need a pardon at the same time that Trump is going to be perceived need a pardon? These people think we are stupid, but we see their game," tweeted a user on X.

"Hunter Biden is a prop to be the fall guy for his father. With appeals, will he even go to prison before the election. They put this case up right after Trump's so they can say the system worked. His Daddy won't pardon him now because it would be electoral suicide, but after?" read another post.

"Here's more important points to think about: - Hunter Biden was convicted in Biden's home state so that way he could get a lighter sentence. His daddy will pardon, and they did all this to prevent a future Trump administration from being able to prosecute due to double jeopardy," opined a user.

"No matter what President Biden says he will pardon Hunter after the 2024 election," wrote another user.