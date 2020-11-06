Ji Chang Wook of Backstreet Rookie fame and Arthdal Chronicles actress Kim Ji Won have begun the script reading of their new romance drama City Couple's Way of Love [Working tile]. Hallyu actor Ji Chang Wook announced his new drama soon after he completed shooting for Backstreet Rookie that aired its last episode on August 8.

City Couple's Way of Love is a short-form romance drama. Ji Chang Wook plays the role of architect Park Jae Won and Kim Ji Won plays the role of Lee Eun O, a freelance marketer. The story revolves around the realistic dating lives of young adults fighting to survive in the hectic city.

The drama is directed by Park Shin Woo of It's Okay to Not Be Okay fame. The screenplay is written by Jung Hyun Jung of Romance is a Bonus Book fame. The drama will be aired in multiple series. The first season is titled My Lovable Camera Thief.

The first season will showcase Ji Chang Wook as a passionate architect with romantic ideals falling in love with a woman that he calls the camera thief. Kim Ji Won too falls for Park one summer night before disappearing. They meet again and Ji gets shocked when Kim shows her real colors, giving an interesting twist to the story.

Kim Min Seok plays Choi Kyung Joon, who is in a relationship with Seo Rin Yi for a long time. So Ju Yeon plays Seo Rin Yi, a klutzy girl; Ryu Kyung Soo plays Kang Geon, a bachelor struggling to survive amidst the couples. City Couple's Way of Love will air on KakaoTV in the second half of December.

Park Shin Hye to Star in Sisyphus: The Myth

Meanwhile, ALIVE actress Park Shin Hye has confirmed her new drama. She will play the lead role opposite Jo Seung Woo of Stranger 2 fame in the science fiction Sisyphus: The Myth. Park plays a mysterious girl who meets a genius engineer.

The latest news confirmed that actor Lee Jae Won is all set to join Park Shin Hye in the drama Sisyphus: The Myth. He will play the role of a fraudster giving the necessary element of conflict to the drama. This JTBC drama is expected to be aired in February 2021. Park Shin Hye's last drama was Memories of Alhambra opposite Hyun Bin in 2018.

Park Shin Hye is on cloud nine as her movie ALIVE, also starring Yoo In Ha, received positive reviews from international audience, recently. Her next mystery thriller movie The Call has released its trailer and is winning the hearts of people. The movie is all set for Netflix release on November 27.