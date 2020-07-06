South Korea's top Hallyu actor Ji Chang Wook turned 34 on July 5, but decided to celebrate his birthday without any pomp and fair. The Backstreet Rookie actor did not release any photographs from his birthday celebration, making keeping fans waiting for an update on his Instagram account.

Finally, a video of Ji Chang Wook is going live on Instagram revealing how the actor opted for a quiet celebration of his birthday. In the video, he is seen singing with a lowered mask, as one of his friends is playing the guitar on a boat.

The location of the birthday celebration is not known but the star took time off from his busy schedule and went to a calm place to celebrate his birthday. He is currently busy shooting for his ongoing drama Backstreet Rookie opposite Kim Yoo Jung.

Best Gift Fans Can Give Their Favorite Star

Ji Chang Wook expressed his happiness as his fans decided to make donations to a charity on the occasion of his birthday. He revealed on Instagram that his fans had donated 650,000 won to charity.

"With the deep gratitude and respect, this certificate of appreciation is hereby granted to Ji Chang Wook and his fans for the support of our organization's charitable efforts for children with disabilities. Your contribution brings hope and joy as well as makes a fulfilling and meaningful life with others," read the post. Ji Chang Wook also posed with a bouquet gifted by his fans to thank them on the occasion.

Recently, Ji Chang Wook was selected as the most handsome actor in Korean drama industry in a voting conducted by King Choice platform. Ji Chang Wook beat Hyun Bin, Lee Min Ho, Song Joong Ki and others to get to the top spot.

Ji Chang Wook is also one of the top 10 highest paid actors of South Korean entertainment industry (Kdrama). He currently gets $50,000 per episode of a drama.