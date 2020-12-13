Social media users mocked QAnon supporters on Saturday for believing that a Pittsburgh man was John F. Kennedy Jr. living in a disguise. For long QAnon followers have propagated that the deceased son of former President John F. Kennedy was alive and living in disguise, but the conspiracy theory gained traction over the weekend after the man who they believe was JFK Jr. was present at Washington D.C. protests against alleged voter fraud in the presidential election.

QAnon supporters shouted "JFK" at Vincent Fusca, the Pittsburgh man, and sought selfies with him believing he was JFK Jr, Daily Beast journalist Will Sommer posted on Twitter. Sommer shared Fusca's photo on the micro-blogging website with a caption: "Vincent Fusca — the man many QAnon believers claim is JFK Jr in disguise — is here. People are shouting 'JFK' at him and asking for selfies."

Fusca was dressed in a greyish black coat with Trump written on it. He wore a rather unshaven look with round glasses and a hat. There was little to no similarities between Fusca and JFK Jr.

Twitter users were quick to mock QAnon supporters with many calling them "delusional." Some were baffled with theory and others expressed amazement.

What the JFK Jr. Conspiracy Theory Say

According to QAnon believers, JFK Jr. — who died in 1999 in a plane crash — survived the crash and underwent plastic surgery to change his appearance to go remain undetected. The conspiracy theorists stated that the JFK JR. would eventually come out in 2020 and support President Donald Trump as his running mate. However, nothing of that sort happened.

QAnon supporters also made merchandise in Fusca's name further spreading the conspiracy theory. Fusca became involved in the conspiracy theory after showing up at Trump rallies strengthening the QAnon's belief that he was JFK Jr. in disguise. The Pittsburgh-native gained celebrity status among QAnon supporters and amassed over 180,000 followers on Twitter, where he posts cryptic tweets.