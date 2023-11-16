Jessica Lawson: Idaho Teacher Arrested Over Sexual Favor From Minor after Giving Him Marijuana and Making Him Drive Her Car Because She Was Drunk

A 36-year-old Idaho teacher was fired from her job and has been arrested for allegedly having sex with a minor boy whom she also offered alcohol and marijuana. Jessica Lawson, an Arizona native, served as a teacher at South Fremont High School from 2021 to 2023, till she was exposed after police caught her drunk with the victim during a traffic stop.

Lawson was arrested on November 6, authorities said. Police pulled her over because the taillights on her vehicle were out, according to local outlet KIFI. However, after approaching her they found out her secrets. Lawson used to engage in sex with the minor regularly over alcohol and marijuana.

Unlike a Teacher

On November 6, a teenage boy, reported to be either 16 or 17 years old, was pulled over during a traffic stop due to his car lacking visible tail lights. Upon investigation, it was revealed that the vehicle belonged to Lawson.

The boy claimed that she permitted him to drive because she was too drunk.

According to court documents, the boy admitted to carrying marijuana at the time.

Police officers drove the underage boy home on the night of the incident. However, the following morning, the boy's parents provided authorities with additional details about the situation.

The parents claimed that on November 6, Lawson picked up the teenager around 11 p.m. and drove him off to her home in Saint Anthony, Idaho. At her home, they allegedly had sex after having alcohol and marijuana.

According to the boy's mother, Lawson admitted to some of the allegations, acknowledging that she picked him up and provided him with alcohol.

However, she denied any further inappropriate conduct, including having sex, claiming that nothing else had taken place. She also claimed that although there was marijuana in the house, she did not give it to the teenager.

Sex With Minor

It is unclear if Lawson had sex with the minor only once or on multiple occasions. It is also unclear if the teen was a student of the school.

Lawson was arrested and subsequently booked into Madison County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Additionally, a no-contact order has been issued between Lawson and the alleged victim, as reported by East Idaho News.

Lawson was employed as a high school teacher in the Fremont County School District from 2021 until the spring of 2023, as confirmed by a spokesperson to Law&Crime on Wednesday. She has since been removed from her role.

The district declined to provide additional comments regarding the charges against their former employee. If convicted, she could face up to life in prison.