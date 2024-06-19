Victoria Vera Blyth: TV Star Shot Dead by Her British Oil Tycoon Husband in Horrific Murder-Suicide in Turkey Was Uncertain About Her Life

A TV star killed in a horrific murder-suicide by her British oil tycoon husband remarked in her final interview before her death, "you never know what can happen," it has been revealed. Comedian and singer Victoria Vera Blyth's life was cut short when her husband, David Thomas Blyth, shot them both in their home in Ankara, Turkey, on Tuesday, June 11.

Blyth reportedly killed himself and his wife after a bitter fight over her text messages, though Turkish officials have yet to provide further details. Police are still investigating the incident. The British businessman, originally from Edinburgh, was an oil tycoon who owned and operated the international firm ASG Inspection.

Killed Over a Fight

Blyth had three children with his wife, who co-hosted the Morning Show on Europe 2 with Czech broadcaster Leoš Mareš. She was also deeply involved in charity work, running an organization that established Ankara's first-ever half-marathon.

In her final interview, just months before her husband brutally murdered her, the TV presenter said that she had many ideas for future projects but avoided planning too far ahead because "you never know what can happen."

A friend told Blesk.cz that Victoria planned to buy a ranch and return to her music.

According to local media, the couple's three children, aged four, ten, and 14, were in the house during the incident and have been placed in the care of their mother's family, who traveled to Turkey after the tragedy.

No one else was injured in the deadly altercation, which reportedly resulted from a heated argument over the presenter's text messages.

The couple married in 2014 and lived together in Prague for several years before relocating to Turkey due to Blyth's work in the Middle East.

Troubled Marriage Ends in Tragedy

Victoria, who was born in South Africa, moved to the Czech Republic as a young woman with her family. She studied music at university and rose to fame after releasing her debut album in 2004.

She also devoted much of her time to charity work, collaborating with the Czech organization Velvet Smile, which, according to its website, aims to "improve the quality of life for families of sick and disabled children and victims of domestic abuse."

Victoria also founded DazSpor, an organization that arranges running races across Turkey, including a half-marathon in the capital.

The charity posted on social media: "We are deeply saddened by the passing of DazSpor founder Mrs. Victoria Blyth."

Her sister, Alexandra, wrote a tribute to her on Instagram, revealing that their family had only recently buried their father.

The post read: "It is with deep sadness and pain that I have to announce that my beloved and beautiful sister, the sunshine of our lives who brought us so much joy, with her laughter, positive spirit, drive and energy, has left us forever.

"Please, I'm begging you all, give us time for the sake of the children.

"My family is going through a very difficult time because they lost both parents. We recently buried our father and now our sister and brother-in-law and we need time to recover, but most of all we need to be here for the children."

Blyth's remains have reportedly been returned to his family, who are taking them back to Scotland. Meanwhile, Victoria's body remains in Turkey.

The police are still investigating the tragic incident.