Indian Travel Influencer Dies After Falling into Deep Crevice While Filming Reel at Waterfall

A travel influencer died after falling into a deep crevice while filming a reel near a popular waterfall in the Raigad district. The incident took place on July 17 at the Kumbhe waterfalls - which is about 150 kms away from Mumbai.

The influencer has been identified as 26-year-old Aanvi Kamdar, a resident of Mumbai. A travel influencer, Kamdar, was fond of shooting reels and was known for her monsoon tourism content. She had over over 256,000 followers on Instagram.

Kamdar Fell into a 350-Foot-Gorge While Taking Photos, Videos of the Waterfall

Kamdar had gone to the waterfalls with her friends to enjoy the monsoon season at the waterfalls. While taking photographs and videos of the waterfall, the deceased's leg slipped, and she fell straight into a 350-foot-deep gorge.

As soon as information about the incident was received, the Sahyadri Wildlife Conservation Society and local police officers reached the location, along with the rescue forces.

Following a six-hour rescue operation, Aanvi was safely brought out from the gorge. However, due to severe injuries sustained in the fall, she died at the hospital.

"While descending to rescue the woman from the gorge, there were big stones falling on us. At first, it seemed like the woman was not alive. However, after going closer, she was breathing, which confirmed that she was alive. She was immediately taken to the hospital. However, she died during the treatment," Superintendent of Police Raigad, Somnath Gharge said.

Authorities Issue Warnings to the Public to be Careful During the Monsoon

Suhas Diwas, the District Collector of Pune, appealed to the public to be careful of their visiting surroundings and to not go near any water bodies in the rainy weather.

He said "I appeal to the public to be responsible and not go near any waterfalls or streams. We have issued advisories and the management has asked us to handle any sort of incident. Similar incidents have taken place over the last couple of days. Care needs to be taken and proper planning needs to be done, keeping in mind the weather conditions."