Jeremy Gudorf: JetBlue Pilot Shoots Himself at Boston Train Station Weeks after He Was Arrested at Logan Airport for Sexual Exploitation of Minor

A JetBlue pilot who was arrested last month at Boston's Logan Airport prior to a flight died by suicide in a train station parking lot on Friday morning. Jeremy Gudorf, 33, shot himself inside his car in a parking garage in Revere, Massachusetts, as officers from the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension unit approached him.

According to multiple media reports, Gudorf was still alive when troopers located him in the parking lot, but he suddenly pulled out a firearm and took his own life. Officers entered the vehicle and gave him first aid, but Gudorf was pronounced dead after he was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Suddenly Shot Himself Dead

Authorities had traced Gudorf to the parking garage weeks after his arrest at Boston Logan Airport on February 20. He had been taken into custody on an outstanding warrant from another state, where he was accused of exploiting a minor.

He was supposed to surrender to law enforcement in North Carolina to face those charges but never made the trip. The troopers who saw him commit suicide were on their way to detain him and transfer him to North Carolina authorities.

Gudorf's unexpected arrest last month too place after U.S. Customs and Border Protection reviewed the passenger manifest for his scheduled flight from Boston to Paris and found his active warrants. He was removed from the plane just moments before departure.

JetBlue previously told the Daily Mail that Gudorf had been placed on indefinite leave and said that the airline was "closely reviewing" the situation.

Mystery Behind Suicide as Police launch Fresh Probe

The Huntersville Police Department in North Carolina said that it began investigating Gudorf in October 2024 after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

During the investigation, detectives obtained a search warrant for Google, which reportedly led them to find images of sexual exploitation linked to Gudorf.

"At the time the crime was committed, records indicate he resided in Huntersville, NC. However, during the investigation, and before he was identified as a suspect, he relocated out of state," the department said in a statement.

After his arrest at Logan Airport, his bail was set at $10,000 with the condition that he report to North Carolina within a week. When he failed to appear, cops tracked him down at the parking garage on Friday.

Gudorf lived in Xenia, Ohio, around an hour northeast of Cincinnati, and prosecutors had initially requested that he be held without bail following his arrest at Logan Airport.