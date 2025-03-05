How Did Jodi Vance Die? Champion Bodybuilder Dies Aged 20 after Heart Attack Due to Dehydration but Trainer Claims She Made 'Serious Error'

Bodybuilder Jodi Vance died last Thursday in Columbus, Ohio, at the age of 20 after suffering a fatal heart attack while attending the Arnold Sports Festival. "Her heart stopped due to complications of severe dehydration. Despite all efforts by the hospital, they were unable to revive her," Vance's family wrote in a social media post.

"She was a beautiful person inside and out, and she will be missed every single day. This was sudden and unexpected. Please give her family time to process this loss in peace. If anyone takes anything from this, please put your health first." Vance's death came as a major shock to thousands of her fans.

Unfortunate Death

Vance was not participating in the Columbus event but was there to help in coaching her students, according to TMZ. Reports indicate that she started feeling unwell after attending the competition and was later taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

In an Instagram video, her coach, Justin Mihaly, claimed that Vance had been taking potentially dangerous supplements without his knowledge, even though she had no upcoming competitions.

"Jodi made a serious error," Mihaly said. "Jodi used two extremely hazardous substances to improve her physique — I assume just for the Arnold Expo — without my knowledge, my approval, without family's knowledge, their approval ... There is no reason that she should have been dehydrating."

"Recently, her health had become quite concerning and now we know why, now we have the answers," Mihaly said in a video on Instagram. "Many people who loved Jodi, including myself, tried to get her to pull off the gas pedal a bit, and anyone who knows Jodi knows how challenging that would be."

In a separate video, Mihaly discussed the risks associated with diuretics, saying that bodybuilding would be safer without them.

Tributes Pour In

Diuretics, commonly referred to as water pills, are a type of medication that boost urine output, helping the body eliminate extra fluid and sodium. They are often prescribed for conditions such as high blood pressure, edema, and heart failure.

Eminent Nutrition, the fitness supplement brand that Vance represented as an athlete, paid tribute to her on Instagram, describing her as "an incredible, one-of-a-kind, and beautiful soul."

"One of our favorite memories is watching the passion and love Jodi poured into others," the post read. "Jodi's contagious energy and love was something we can all cherish and remember."

Originally from Texas, Vance was placed third place in the Women's Physique category at the 2024 NPC Battle of Texas.

She frequently shared photos showcasing her physique progress, along with inspirational messages and quotes, on her Instagram profile.

"A champion isn't measured by wins, but by the courage to rise every time they fall," Vance posted last week.

"It's not about how many times life knocks you down – it's about standing up, pushing forward, and refusing to surrender. True greatness is forged in resilience, not just victory. #iameminent."

Mihaly said that everyone is heartbroken and mourning the loss of his standout student. "You are welcome to direct your blame towards me if that's how you believe we can best honor Jodi," Mihaly said.