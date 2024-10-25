Jeon Mi Do to Portray Court Lady in Upcoming Film The Man Who Lives with the King

Jeon Mi Do will portray a court lady in the movie The Man Who Lives with the King. The production team announced the complete cast lineup on Friday (October 25). The lineup includes Park Ji Hoon, Yoo Hae Jin, Yoo Ji Tae, Jeon Mi Do, and Kim Min. Lee Jun Hyuk and Park Ji Hwan will join the cast list in cameo roles.

Ji Hoon will play the young King, who was dethroned and exiled to a remote village. Hae Jin will appear as the village chief. Ji Tae will feature a known figure of that era. Mi Do will portray his court lady. Kim Min will play the role of village chief's son. The producers have not revealed the roles of Ji Hwan and Jun Hyuk.

The K-movie revolves around the life of an exiled King and the chief of a secluded mountain village called Gwangcheonggol. The pre-production of this movie will be completed in the upcoming months. The filming will begin in the first half of next year. Jang Hang Jun will direct the film.

Jeon Mi Do Return to Big Screens

The South Korean actress gained popularity among K-drama fans worldwide with her performance in the tvN medical drama series Hospital Playlist. She made her big screen debut in 2019 with the movie Metamorphosis, in which she appeared in a supporting role. Some of her known acting projects include drama coach Jeong Chan Young in the JTBC mini-series Thirty-Nine and social affairs reporter Oh Yoon Jin in SBS drama Connection.

Mi Do debuted through the musical Mr. Mouse in 2006. She made her television debut through the mini-series Mother in 2018. The actress became well-known among K-drama lovers worldwide by portraying Dr. Chae Song Hwa in the Hospital Playlist series.