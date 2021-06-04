THROWBACK: Watch the First Performance of Hospital Playlist Star Jeon Mi Do as Chae Song Hwa

Actress Jeon Mi Do was not very popular among Korean drama lovers until she appeared onscreen as neurosurgeon Chae Song Hwa in the tvN medical drama Hospital Playlist. Now, senior doctor Song Hwa is a beloved character among the followers of this mini-series. They are eagerly waiting to watch the surgeon back on television screens through the second season. The sequel is scheduled to premiere on June 17.

Since the bright and charming Song Hwa is a central character in the story, director Shin Won Ho was in search of someone who can confidently portray the character. During the process, he met Mi Do. Her flawless acting in the audition surprised him. After watching her performance, he told her, "You are like a real doctor. You are familiar with all your medical terms."

The followers of Hospital Playlist can watch Mi Do's transformation as surgeon Song Hwa through the audition video below. The video also shows her reading the lines of general surgeon Jang Gyeo Woo. The character is portrayed by actress Shin Hyun Bin in the medical drama.

Jeon Mi Do Opens Up About Her Role as Neurosurgeon Chae Song Hwa

Hospital Playlist is the first small-screen project of Mi Do. So, she was worried about the viewers' reactions to her performance. After the telecast of this mini-series, she saw her name popping up on search engines. She got worried and wondered if she did something wrong. Later, she found out that people have started liking Song Hwa. She was happy to know that everything turned out to be good.

While sharing her experience with Korean media outlets, the actress said this mini-series helped her to understand the hardships of medical practitioners worldwide. Now it has become easy relate to the medical field people, she added.

The actress is currently busy with the promotional activities of Hospital Playlist season 2. The drama will premiere on tvN on June 17 at 9 pm KST. In the new sequel, the mini-series will continue to follow the senior surgeons of Yulje Medical Centre. Korean drama lovers across the globe can watch the mini-series on tvN. K-drama fans can also stream every episode of this K-drama with subtitles on Netflix.

Watch the First Performance of Jeon Mi Do as Chae Song Hwa below: