Hospital Playlist Star Jeon Mi Do Turns 39: Lesser Known Facts About Korean Musical Theatre Actress

South Korean actress Jeon Mi Do, who made her small screen debut in a lead role through the tvN medical drama Hospital Playlist, is celebrating her 39th birthday on August 4. Her next television project is a JTBC drama titled 39.

As the title indicates, the mini-series focuses on the various challenges faced by women of her age. In this small-screen project, the actress will portray an acting teacher named Jeong Chan Young, and she will share screen space with Crash Landing On You star Son Ye Jin.

The Busan-based actress was not very popular among Korean drama lovers from around the world until recently. Her role in Hospital Playlist as neurosurgeon Chae Song Hwa made her famous in the drama world. Her first television project is the 2018 tvN drama Mother, in which she portrayed a character named Rara. Since it was a cameo role, the character did not become very popular among the K-drama fans.

Nevertheless, her role in the tvN medical drama gained her several nominations and awards, including the Best New Actress nominee at the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards and the Melon Music Awards 2020 nomination. She was also a presenter at the MNET Asian Music Awards 2020.

List of Nominations and Awards Jeon Mi Do Received for the Hospital Playlist

Best New Actress award at the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards

Nomination at the Melon Music Awards 2020

Rookie Actress award at the 2020 Brand of the Year Awards

Female Rising Star award at the 2020 Asia Model Awards

Best New Actress award at the 2020 APAN Star Awards.

Best Acting Award at the 2020 Asia Artist Awards that she shared with actor Lee Joon Hyuk

Best Newcomer Award at the 2020 Asia Contents Awards

Lesser Known Facts About Jeon Mi Do

Her Passion - Acting is her passion, and she feels happy when someone finds comfort by watching her performances. So, she always chooses a project that could attract the viewers and sends a message to them. She took a break from her theatrical works to focus on the tvN medical drama. RiskTaker - The actress likes to try new things because she believes it will help her grow further. It could be challenging to try something new and unexpected, but the final result could be fruitful, she said during an interview with The Star magazine. Scariest Thing - The Hospital Playlist star often stays away from comments and reactions because she is worried about negative feedback. Musical Theatre Actress - Though she is not very popular among K-drama fans across the globe, she is a well-known musical theatre actress. She has won several Best Actress awards for her performances in the 2015 show Once and the 2018 program Maybe Happy Ending. Audition for Hospital Playlist - Initially, director Shin Won Ho was not confident about letting her portray Chae Song Hwa in Hospital Playlist because she is a rookie. She landed in the lead role only after her co-stars Jo Jung Suk and Yoo Yoon Seok recommended her. Filming Experience - After the filming of Hospital Playlist, the actress revealed that she felt like a newcomer on set, and she enjoyed it a lot during the production process. Favorite OST from Hospital Ship - Her favorite OST from the medical drama is In Front of City Hall at the Subway Station by Kwak Jin Eon. She thinks that the song has a similar vibe to the medical drama, and it is a melody that evokes nostalgia. Health and Beauty Tips - Finally, a few beauty tips from Jeon Mi Do to all her fans: A cup of green tea with a drop of syrup can be helpful to reduce puffy eyes. Brushing teeth first in the morning and having a glass of water can help skin glow.

Happy Birthday Jeon Mi Do