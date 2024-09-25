Jennifer Sterger: Former Jets Host Who Accused Brett Favre of Sexting Her Has No Sympathy for NFL Legend after His Parkinson's Diagnosis

Jennifer Sterger appears to show little sympathy for Brett Favre's battle with Parkinson's disease. Sterger, a former Jets host who accused the Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback of sending her inappropriate and explicit texts during his lone season in New York in 2008, shared her thoughts on social media regarding the recent news about Favre's health.

The Packers legend revealed his shocking health diagnosis during a Congressional hearing on welfare fraud and reform, following his involvement in a $77 million welfare scandal in Mississippi. However, while Favre's battle with Parkinson's would typically evoke sympathy from others, that is not the case with Sterger the former New York Jets host.

No Sympathy for Favre

Sterger shared two posts on her Instagram story addressing the news, set to the song "My Kink is Karma" by Chappell Roan. "PSA: Please don't send me links to it. I've seen it. I can read," Sterger wrote on her Instagram story.

"I don't wish bad things on anyone, but I know Karma never forgets an address. Imagine being diagnosed with such a terrible disease and not having the resources to fight it bc some Hall-of-Fame quarterback stole it?

"Those are the people that need your attention, support, and sympathy. And at least now, his pictures won't be in focus. Mississippi you deserve better."

In a follow-up post, Sterger urged her followers to contribute to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.

In 2008, Sterger was a gameday host for the New York Jets while Favre was the team's quarterback. During that season, Sterger allegedly received inappropriate messages and photos from Favre.

In 2010, two years after allegedly sending Sterger inappropriate texts and photos, the NFL investigated her accusations but couldn't conclude if Favre had violated the league's workplace conduct policy.

Favre admitted to sending her voicemails and was fined $50,000 for failing to cooperate with the NFL's investigation.

In the Middle of Another Controversy

While testifying before Congress on Tuesday, Favre read from prepared notes and discussed the now-defunct concussion drug company, Prevacus, where he was the largest external investor.

The company had received $2 million from the federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) fund.

"Sadly, I also lost an investment in a company [Prevacus] that I believed was developing a breakthrough concussion drug I thought would help others," Favre said. "I'm sure you'll understand, while it's too late for me because I've recently been diagnosed with Parkinson's, this is also a cause dear to my heart."

Favre, who spent 20 years in the NFL, has openly discussed experiencing "thousands" of concussions during his football career.

Parkinson's disease is a neurological disorder that leads to involuntary or uncontrollable movements, such as stiffness, tremors, and difficulty maintaining balance.

The exact cause is unknown, but researchers believe it results from a mix of genetic and environmental factors, according to the Parkinson's Foundation.