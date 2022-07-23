Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Spotted Making Out on Park Bench During Their Paris Honeymoon [WATCH]

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are all over ever since they got married and then went on a whirlwind honeymoon to Paris earlier this week. And they did exactly what is expected in Paris. Lopez and Affleck were seen French-kissing and then they were spotted making out on a park bench.

Lopez and Affleck were caught on camera on Friday making out on a park bench just like teenagers as others parkgoers respected their privacy. The newlyweds were captured affectionately cuddling up to one another while having some Parisian PDA close to the ElysÃ©e Palace. Affleck even snapped some photos of his new wife as they walked around.

Totally in Love

On Friday, J. Lo, 52, and Affleck, 49, caught on camera taking a stroll together through the fragrant flowers at a park close to the ElysÃ©e Palace. While Lopez complemented her surroundings in a vibrant floral sundress, the Oscar winner wore a blue button-down shirt, navy chinos, and white sneakers. She wore a top bun and accessorized with a red HermÃ©s Birkin bag and white sandals.

At one point, Affleck was seen kissing his new wife on the head as she had his arm around her. Later, as they settled into a comfortable position on the bench, Lopez laid her head on his chest.

The couple obviously wanted to capture the moment for themselves even though the photographers were only a few feet away, since Affleck was seen taking pictures of his bride while holding a professional camera.

It was earlier reported by People that the couple might delay their honeymoon. Later TMZ reported that the couple would be going to Paris and use this trip as a mini-honeymoon after their recent Vegas wedding.

PDA All Over

Lopez and Affleck's PDA was not restricted just to the park. After landing in Paris, they were first seen kissing during dinner at Le Matignon, with Lopez wearing a gorgeous red dress. They brought their daughters along, so this wasn't just a lovers getaway, the photo agency said.

On Thursday night, some of their children joined Lopez and Affleck for dinner at the upscale Paris restaurant Le Matignon, where they were once again seen making out.

The honeymoon comes less than a week after Lopez and Affleck secretly married in Las Vegas on July 16. A source told Page Six that the "On the Floor" singer rushed her then-fiancÃ© to the chapel, saying, "[Lopez] has been ready to get married since the night that Ben proposed. She wanted to lock this down and remove any chance for cold feet ASAP!"

In April, Lopez was in the bathtub, when Affleck proposed to her for the second time. Affleck proposed to Lopez with a green diamond ring estimated to be worth $10 million.

The couple was earlier engaged in the early 2000 but broke it off after feeling the pressures of dating in the public eye. Lopez was engaged to Alex Rodriguez before rekindling her romance with the "Argo" actor. In March 2021, they split up amid reports that he had cheated on her.