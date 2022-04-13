Jennifer Lopez Was NAKED in a Bathtub Having Bubble Bath When Ben Affleck Proposed, Singer Reveals

Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez has revealed the moment ben Affleck proposed her in the most romantic way for the second time in life after nearly two decades. The singer, 52, happily shared the deets of their intimate engagement through her official website called OnTheJLo.com on April 12, 2022.

"Did you ever imagine your biggest dream come true?" JLo wrote in her latest post. Revealing how her fiance Affleck got down on his knee to express his love for her, JLo said, "Saturday night, while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed."

The Pati singer happily disclosed the intimate details of her engagement with The Way Back actor. "I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes, smiling and crying at the same time, trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years, this was happening all over again, I was quite literally speechless and he said, 'is that a yes?' I said, 'YES, of course, that's a YES'," the My love Don't Cost a Thing singer further explained.

Lopez further shared that she got emotional the moment Affleck proposed her and her eyes were filled with tears as they got a second chance to share their lives as couple together.

"I was smiling so big and tears were coming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole. It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could've ever imagined...just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other. Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love," the actress wrote.

Affleck proposed JLo with a green diamond ring, the video of which she had earlier shared on Instagram. "Green has always been my lucky color and now, for sure, it always will be," the All I have singer added.