Jennifer Lopez dropped a bombshell about her MeToo experience as she sat down for a chat with The Hollywood Reporter's annual actress round table, where the women discussed how #MeToo and Time's Up impacted the entertainment industry. The round table consisted of Scarlett Johansson, Renée Zellweger, Laura Dern, Lupita Nyong'o and Awkwafina.

During the chat, Jennifer Lopez stated that a director asked her to take her top off, as he wanted to see her boobs. "A director at a fitting asked me to take my top off. Because I was supposed to do nudity in the movie. He wanted to see my boobs.'' JLo, reminded him that ''we're not on set'' and "well, he was crazy''.

JLo added the director insisted her to undress and she had to cut him off and stood her ground. "And I said no, I stood up for myself. But it was so funny because I remember being so panicked in the moment. And by the way, there was a costume designer in the room with me.''

She continued, ''So there was another woman in the room and he says this and I said no. Luckily a little bit of the Bronx came out, and I was like, 'I don't have to show you my — No. On the set, you see them.'"

Lopez advised other women out there to not give in to their demands and straightforwardly tell no. "That's the thing, because if you give in, in that moment, all of a sudden that person is off and running, thinking they can do whatever they want and because I put up a little boundary right there and said no, he laid off and then later on apologized. But the minute he walked out of the room the costume designer was like, 'I'm so sorry, I'm so sorry that just happened.'"

However, Scarlett Johansson pressed Jennifer Lopez to name and shame the director and exclaimed "Oh my God, who was it?! I want to know," but JLo remained tight-lipped and chose not to name the director and let the matter go.