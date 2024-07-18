Nevada Judge, Former Councilwoman Accused of Spending Funds Meant for Fallen Officers on Herself, Her Daughter's Wedding

A former Las Vegas councilwoman Michele Fiore is being accused of running a fallen officer charity scheme, and allegedly using the funds to pay for her daughter's wedding.

According to the Department of Justice, Fiore - currently serving as a Justice of the Peace in Nye County - was charged with four counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud on Tuesday.

Fiore Sought Donations to Build a Statue Honoring Vegas Police Officers Killed on Duty

According to the indictment, during her time as a city councilwoman, Fiore solicited donations to build a statue honoring Las Vegas police officers killed in the line of duty.

Fiore allegedly promised donors that 100% of their contributions would go towards the statue. She is now accused of using the tens of thousands of dollars received for the statue to pay for political fundraising bills, rent, as well as her daughter's wedding. If convicted, Fiore faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for each count.

Who is Michele Fiore?

Fiore served as a Republican member of the Nevada State Assembly, representing District 4 from 2012 to 2016. Following her time in the Assembly, she would also make an unsuccessful bid for Nevada's 3rd Congressional District seat in the U.S. House.

In 2017, she won a seat on the Las Vegas City Council, representing Ward 6. Fiore also ran for Nevada State Treasurer in November 2022, but was defeated by current Treasurer Zach Conine.

In December 2022, she would move to Nye County while still serving on the city council to accept a role as a justice of the peace in Pahrump Justice Court. Her move to Pahrump was questioned by her fellow councilmembers, due to a city code that requires councilmembers to live in the district they represent.