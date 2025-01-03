Jennifer Davis: Matthew Livelsberger Left His Wife after Argument Over Infidelity Six Days Before He Blew Up Cybertruck Outside Trump Hotel

Jennifer Davis, the wife of the Army soldier who blew up a Tesla Cybertruck outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday had ended their relationship six days before his death, law enforcement sources revealed.

Matthew Livelsberger, 37, left his home in Colorado Springs the day after Christmas following a heated argument with his wife over alleged infidelity, two sources close to the investigation told The Post. The sources said that Livelsberger's wife, who shares a baby daughter with him, confronted him during the argument, saying she was aware that he was cheating on her. Shocking details have since emerged about Livelsberger and his relationship with his wives.

Accusations of Infidelity

Leaving Colorado behind, Livelsberger then rented a Cybertruck through the Turo app and drove to Las Vegas. On New Year's Day, he parked the vehicle outside the Trump International Hotel, detonated explosives stashed inside, and took his own life with a gunshot to the head, according to Las Vegas police.

This came as it was revealed that Livelsberger boasted to an ex-girlfriend that his "ungodly" fast Cybertruck made him feel "like Batman."

His former girlfriend, Alicia Arritt, has released screenshots of a conversation they had at 9 a.m. on Sunday.

She described him as "like a kid with a new toy" in a series of text messages sent prior to the explosion.

"I rented a Tesla Cybertruck. It's the s**t," read a text to Arritt, obtained by the Denver Gazette.

"I feel like Batman or halo," he added, seven minutes later, referring to the science fiction video game franchise.

Seven minutes later, he added, "I feel like Batman or Halo," referencing the popular science fiction video game series.

Arritt and Livelsberger were in a relationship from 2018 to 2021, during the time between his first and second marriages. Despite their years-long separation, Arritt found it odd when Livelsberger reached out. Nevertheless, she replied to his message as she would to an old friend.

"How fast is it?" she asked.

"Ungodly," he replied, referring to the speed of his vehicle.

Livelsberger also boasted about "building drones" in his new position, adding, "You would love it."

Arritt shared that she is struggling to process the events that unfolded after their conversation. "I just want everyone to know that Matt was the kindest man I ever knew," Arritt told the outlet.

Motive Still Unclear

FBI agents tracked Arritt down after reading the text exchanges between her and Livelsberger, telling her that he had also contacted other former girlfriends in the days leading up to his death. His decision to reconnect with ex-partners coincided with the end of his second marriage to Jennifer Davis.

Livelsberger and Davis, who lived together in Colorado Springs, share a young child. Davis reportedly accused him of infidelity just six days before he drove to Las Vegas, where he set himself on fire and took his own life, according to the New York Post.

Livelsberger's relationship troubles can be traced back to his first marriage to Sara Livelsberger.

Sara's friend, Stacie Wilssens, described the special forces soldier as "bizarre and unhealthy." She said that the couple were "polar opposites," with Sara being a Bernie Sanders supporter and Livelsberger aligning with Donald Trump.

According to The Denver Gazette, Sara started divorce proceedings in 2017, which were finalized a year later.

Initially, investigators considered whether Livelsberger's death was a politically motivated act, given his choice of an Elon Musk-manufactured truck and the location near the Trump hotel.

However, as details of his unraveling personal life emerge, the potential motives behind his actions have become less clear.