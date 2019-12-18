Have you heard anyone celebrating their special occasions with their exes? Well, it's unusual. However, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have broken the stereotype this time. According to the latest reports, the ex-couple has been spotted celebrating the Holidays together.

Jennifer Aniston is known to have recently thrown a grand Christmas party where Brad Pitt joined her to make the celebrations more exciting. They are no longer a couple but seem to be the best of friends.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt tied the knot in 2000. However, they got divorced in 2005 after Pitt's dating rumours and relationship with Angelina Jolie, who also co-starred Pitt in the film Mr. & Mrs Smith, started circulating.

However, even after separation, the two actors seem to be quite friendly and on most public appearances, they are seen together. Meanwhile, in another report, Brad Pitt is all set to spend the holidays and celebrate Christmas 2019 with his three of his six children. The star has decided that he wants to be with only his biological children Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne.

On the other hand, Jennifer Aniston celebrated her 50th birthday and threw a party where Pitt was also spotted. The party was attended by many of Aniston's famous friends like Demi Moore, Reese Witherspoon, Chelsea Handler and Courteney Cox.

Aniston is known to throw epic parties and Pitt is always invited to attend them. Looks like Aniston still considers Pitt to be her closest of friends or even a family member.

Meanwhile, recently, American television presenter Wendy Williams spoke up for all Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston fans. Williams expressed her desire to see the ex-couple together again. It has been 15 years since Pitt and Aniston parted ways, but fans are optimistic about the former couple getting back together. On the work front, Jennifer Aniston has been nominated for 2020 Golden Globes.