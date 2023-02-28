Jeffrey Vandergrift: San Francisco DJ Mysteriously Goes Missing Without a Trace After Leaving Chilling Final Instagram Post

A Bay Area DJ has gone missing without a trace and may have left a chilling final message to thousands of his fans before mysteriously disappearing. Jeffrey 'JV' Vandergrift, 54, host of The JV Show on radio station Wild 94.9, has been missing since last week, and police and his station believe he might be "at risk."

Vandergrift, before going missing, edited one of his posts from August 20 on his official Instagram account to include past tense captions praising his listeners and saying he had a good life. Vandergrift was last seen around 10 pm on Thursday at his home in San Francisco.

Suddenly Vanished

Police have so far been unable to trace Vandergrift. Since disappearing, there has been no detectable activity on his cellphone, credit cards, or other banking data, according to WiLD 94.9 on Monday. The station described the situation as "incredibly worrisome."

The edited message on his official Instagram handle read: "Thank you for a wonderful life-filed w joy, laughs, pain & struggle. It's been a great journey. Your support & prayers meant the world."

The public is now being urged by his listeners, friends, and family to help them in finding him and return home safely.

His Twitter account states that the article was first shared in honor of National Radio Day.

"It's #NationalRadioDay I know, who gives a fart!!? Been at 94 since 94. Wow, that's a long time!! Super grateful for each of you who have been on this journey w me," he wrote on August 20.

The comments section has since changed into a place for his followers and loved ones to send him love and support in the hopes that he would see it after changing the post and disappearing.

Family, Friends and Fans Concerned

Vandergrift is 54, stands 6 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds, police said. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants and, according to the police, has multiple tattoos, including ones on his arms and above his right ear.

"JV is loved by everyone here at Wild 94-9 and iHeartMedia, and we know he is equally beloved by his bay area listening family," the radio station said in a statement.

"Dear JV. You are loved. We are all praying for you and thinking about you," wrote one of his fans.

"We are all praying for you and thinking about you. Sometimes it's nice to just get away and clear our minds but we are worried about you," wrote another person.

"JV..... listen to your listeners. We've been listening to you since the 1990's. Now it's your turn to listen to your listeners. You are so loved!! We still need 40 plus years of listening to you on the radio ! Praying for your safe return back to your family," wrote another fan.

Over the weekend, supporters also gathered in front of the iHeart Radio station in San Francisco to deliver flowers and supportive notes for Vandergrift and his coworkers.

Last Monday, San Francisco Police Department representatives issued a press release requesting that people keep an eye out for the "at risk" man.