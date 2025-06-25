Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Wedding: Everything We Know So Far About Semi-secret Ceremony

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, is preparing to exchange vows with Lauren Sánchez, a former TV reporter turned children's book author, this week. Since the semi-secret ceremony is days away, all eyes are looking forward to this high-profile nuptials. Their wedding is reportedly one of the most closely held and closely watched ceremonies in recent years.

After six years of public courtship, Mr. Bezos will marry the former TV reporter in a multi-million dollar event held in Venice, Italy. According to media reports, some locals are already upset about the couple's impending nuptials. The wedding is taking place at a time when Mr. Bezos evolved from being known as the owner of The Washington Post to becoming famous as a friend of a president notorious for his attacks on the press.

Ms. Sánchez also went through a notable transition from being a news anchor in Los Angeles to a celebrity in a short period. Her short spaceflights with Katy Perry abroad and the bachelorette party with Kardashians as guests made a wave on social media platforms.

Billionaire Amazon founder Mr. Bezos proposed to Ms. Sánchez in May 2023 on his yacht, Koru, by hiding a pink diamond ring, the former TV reporter said during an interview with Vogue. Ms. Sánchez recalled how she "blacked out a bit" when Mr. Bezos opened the box on the yacht, docked near the Cannes Film Festival.

Besides all this publicity, the wedding plans remain highly secret due to the possible protests and security concerns. Still, speculations swirl around the semi-secret ceremony, including the guest list, locale, and the prenuptial agreement. Here is what we know so far about the semi-secret ceremony.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Wedding Date and Venue

Mr. Bezos, 61, and Ms. Sánchez, 55, are all set for their destination wedding, which will take place between June 26 and 28. There are several speculations swirling about the wedding venues. Among the rumored locations is the Scuola Grande della Misericordia -- a restored Renaissance building with status-symbol wedding vibes, like an indoor colonnade, soaring ceilings, and plenty of plinths, the island of San Giorgio, facing the Doge palace, and a pagoda on Venice's Lido beach -- the place where the Venice Film Festival takes place.

According to Venice city administration, several speculations and fake news are swirling about Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding. Only 200 guests will watch the Amazon founder walk down the aisle with a former television journalist. In a statement released by the city administration, the officials said it would be easy for them to accommodate this ceremony without any disruption.

"The many speculations and fake news circulating about Jeff Bezos' wedding are completely unfounded. Only two hundred guests will attend, and therefore, it will be easy for Venice to accommodate such an event without any disruption whatsoever to the city, its residents, and visitors. The organization (Bezos and guests) has categorically not booked large amounts of gondolas or excessive numbers of water taxis. It is their utmost priority to make sure the city functions as normal, for all, with no abnormal disruption to anyone," the statement read.

Guest List

The semi-secret ceremony is likely to be attended by nearly 200 guests, including political figures, tech moguls, and celebrities. The close friends and family of Mr. Bezos and Ms. Sánchez might celebrate with them in Italy. The couple has seven children in total from previous marriages and relationships. Along with them, several prominent figures from various sessions of life could attend the event.

The rumored guest list includes President Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner. Celebrities, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Orlando Bloom, Oprah Winfrey, Jay-Z and Beyoncé, Mick Jagger, Eva Longoria, Salma Hayek, Barry Diller and his wife, Diane von Furstenberg, Gayle King, and Jewel, Kim Kardashian, Ms. Perry, and Kris Jenner could attend the multiday wedding.

Among the wedding guest list, there could be some close friends of Ms. Sánchez, like Bill Gates, television host October Gonzalez and her husband, Hall of Fame football player Tony Gonzalez -- who is also the former boyfriend of Ms. Sánchez, civil rights lawyer Lydia Kives and her husband Michael Kives -- a Canadian investor and a former agent, also known as the Hollywood super-connector, and marketing executive Veronica Smiley Grazer and her husband Brian Grazer -- film producer.

Nearly nine yachts could be docked in Venice during the week for this wedding ceremony, according to a representative of the local yachting operators. A report by the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera stated that at least 95 private planes sought permission to land at Marco Polo Airport in Venice.