Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Send Out Wedding Invites after Nearly Two-Year Engagement as Couple Set to Marry in Italy

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, have officially sent out their wedding invitations nearly two years after getting engaged, according to a Page Six report. The world's second-richest man and Sanchez are set to tie the knot this summer in Venice, Italy.

Bezos, 61, and Sanchez, 55, got engaged in May 2023, four years after the billionaire's 25-year marriage to MacKenzie Scott ended—the same year Sanchez finalized her divorce from Patrick Whitesell. Sánchez and Bezos have planned to exchange vows aboard their $500 million yacht, Koru, off the Italian coast in June. Puck News was the first to report that wedding invitations had been sent out.

Finally Decided on Marriage

There were earlier rumors that the couple would tie the knot in Colorado last December, but the Washington Post owner dismissed those claims as false. Getting married in Italy was an obvious choice for the couple.

Italy has long been a favored wedding destination for A-list celebrities, including George Clooney, Tom Cruise, Jessica Chastain, Chrissy Teigen, and Kourtney Kardashian.

While the exact date of the ceremony remains unknown, the couple has frequently spent time in Italy. Shortly after their engagement, Sánchez and Bezos marked the occasion with a lavish celebration aboard his yacht in Positano.

Amazon's CEO and Lauren Sánchez were first linked romantically in 2019 and got engaged in May 2023. Bezos proposed Sanchez with a stunning 20-carat, $2.5 million ring, she had earlier told Vogue, admitting she "blacked out a bit" during the unforgettable moment.

Following their engagement, the couple celebrated their upcoming marriage aboard their luxurious megayacht in Positano, Italy, joined by star-studded guests such as Bill Gates, Ari Emanuel, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan, and Kris Jenner.

Making Everything Official Now

The guest list for the wedding remains unknown, but both Sanchez and Bezos have often been spotted with celebrity friends, including Leonardo DiCaprio. Bezos was married to MacKenzie Scott from 1993 until their divorce in 2019, and the former couple shares four children.

Sánchez was earlier married to Patrick Whitesell from 2005 until their divorce was finalized in 2019. During their marriage, they had two children, and Sánchez is also the mother of Nikko, her son with former NFL player Tony Gonzalez.Earlier this month, Sánchez, a former journalist, turned heads at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, gracing the red carpet in a white strapless mermaid gown by Oscar de la Renta, looking bridal-ready.

The couple also made an appearance at President Trump's second inauguration in Washington, DC, earlier this year.

Bezos' fiancée is set to embark on a space journey this spring alongside Oprah Winfrey, Katy Perry, and Gayle King, as part of an all-female crew aboard Blue Origin, his space exploration company.

This mission will be the 11th human flight for Blue Origin's New Shepard program.