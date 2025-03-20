Doctors have raised concerns about astronaut Sunita Williams' health after she appeared frail in a recent photo. NASA shared photos of the 59-year-old Williams and her 62-year-old colleague, Butch Wilmore, walking gingerly and shaking hands with NASA officials following a series of health checks after their extended nine-month mission in space.

Doctors specifically noted Williams' "visibly thin" wrists, which they told the Daily Mail could result in weight loss, muscle atrophy in her arms, and a reduction in bone density. Experts pointed out that IV attached to Williams' wrist will be used to replenish hydration and electrolytes, as microgravity can deceive the body into flushing out essential fluids, causig dehydration.

Health in Grave Danger

Notable before-and-after images of Williams reveal visibly grayer hair, more pronounced wrinkles, and a thinner appearance. However, specialists say it's a positive sign that both astronauts are already walking within 24 hours of their return—some had speculated it might take them days to regain that ability.

Dr. John Jaquish, a biomedical engineer at Jaquish Biomedical, described the prolonged time in space as "crushing" in an interview with Daily Mail.

Williams and Wilmore were originally scheduled for an eight-day stay on the International Space Station (ISS) after launching on June 5. However, persistent technical problems with their spacecraft, Boeing's Starliner, forced NASA to postpone their return until a safer alternative became available.

Dr. Olalekan Otulana, a general practitioner at Cassioburt Court in the UK, told the Daily Mail that Sunita Williams' noticeably thin wrists might be a sign of muscle atrophy, especially in the forearm muscles, which experience less use in a microgravity environment.

Dr. John Jaquish also pointed out that Williams has had weight loss and a reduction in bone density. He explained, "Without gravity, you don't digest food as well. Compromising your ability to digest food is certainly going to contribute to muscle loss and bone loss on its own."

He also mentioned that the astronauts' limited muscle movement due to the absence of regular activities like standing and walking could cause their tendons and ligaments to shrink.

Back on Earth but Not Home Yet

Williams and Wilmore splashed down off the Florida coast at 5:57 p.m. ET (2157 GMT) yesterday. Despite the physical toll of prolonged space travel—including muscle and bone loss, vision problems, and balance difficulties—experts say their extended stay remains within manageable health risks.

Steve Stich, manager of NASA's Commercial Crew Program, reassured the public at a press conference, saying, "The crew's doing great."

As per standard procedure for astronauts returning from space, Williams and Wilmore were placed on stretchers due to the effects of microgravity on their bodies.

After initial health evaluations, they will be flown to NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston for further routine medical assessments. The unexpected extension of their mission, particularly the initial period without adequate supplies, has drawn public sympathy.

"If you found out you went to work today and were going to be stuck in your office for the next nine months, you might have a panic attack," Joseph Keebler, a psychologist at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, told AFP.

"These individuals have shown unbelievable resilience."

Wilmore and Williams' 286-day mission lasted longer than the usual six-month ISS rotation but stands as the sixth-longest U.S. spaceflight.

The record for the longest single-mission stay by an American is held by Frank Rubio, who spent 371 days in orbit, while Russian cosmonaut Valeri Polyakov holds the world record with 437 days in space.