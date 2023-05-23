Jeff Bezos Is Engaged to Lauren Sanchez after Being Together for Nearly Five Years; Seals the Deal With 20-Carat Diamond Proposal

Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez are finally engaged. The Amazon CEO, 59, reportedly proposed to his Emmy Award-winning journalist fiancÃ©e on board his $500 million superyacht, according to sources. The pair are currently in the South of France for the Cannes Film Festival.

The couple was seen cuddling and kissing throughout the weekend on board the ship "Koru" as Sanchez, 53, struggled to hide the rock the size of a Balearic Island that shone on her ring finger as sparkling confirmation that she had said "Yes." The billionaire and the broadcast journalist and have been inseparable since they started dating in 2018.

Finally, a Couple

The couple has been hitting the star-studded party circuit while in the South of France for the Cannes Film Festival while staying aboard his $500 million yacht with a mermaid that resembles Sanchez gracing the prow, DailyMail.com reported.

The design features a necklace with the symbol for Koru, which is Mori meaning loop or coil, attached to the ship's prow. It is modeled after the spiral form of an unfolding silver fern frond, a symbol that is special to the couple.

One of the largest sailing yachts in the world, Koru is 417 feet long and 230 feet tall. It has a 250-feet support vessel with a helipad on board, the outlet reported.

The couple arrived in Europe in a private plane and was first spotted on the superyacht's deck last weekend.

Bezos who built his own space rocket and was never one to play it down, provided a less-than-subtle hint that this trip would be all about Sanchez by commissioning a curved figurehead for the boat's prow.

It is unclear when the gold-burnished, polished wood sculpture entered the design of the vessel. The yacht was commissioned in 2018, a year before Bezos and Sanchez's affair was made public by the National Enquirer, sparking a wave of scandal that brought an end to both of their marriages.

The story was published on January 9, 2019. Earlier that same day, Bezos and his 53-year-old ex-wife Mackenzie Tuttle announced their separation on Twitter. They stated that their 25-year marriage had ended amicably.

Around the same time, Sanchez admitted to having an affair with Bezos to her 58-year-old then-husband Patrick Whitesell and disclosed that the Enquirer had contacted her for comment.

Inseparable Couple

Bezos met Sanchez, who was at the time a long-time host of Fox's "Good Morning LA," in 2016 through his friend Whitesell, co-CEO of the Hollywood talent agency WME. As couples, Bezos and Mackenzie, Sanchez and Whitesell, and other couples socialized together, with the unwitting spouses each considering the other's a friend.

Bezos and Sanchez's marriages fell apart after the affair was made public.

Novelist Tuttle received a $35.6 billion settlement, the majority of which she has promised to donate to charitable organizations. She then wed Seattle science instructor Dan Jewett, yet their union disintegrated in September 2022.

Although their relationship may have had a rocky beginning, things seem to be going smoothly for Bezos and Sanchez right now.

In November 2022, Sanchez, who has traversed the globe with Bezos during their courtship, said that she plans to travel to space like the founder of Blue Origin.

"It'll be a great group of females," she said of the trip's potential crew.

Even though the former TV presenter claimed Bezos wouldn't go with her, she gushed about him in an interview with WSJ Magazine in January.

"He's so happy, he inspires me every day, he makes me a better person every day; he's the most loving human I know," she told the outlet.

She also gushed over the businessman in a heartfelt birthday tribute in January. "Happy birthday to the man of my dreams, who lights up my world with his laughter and kind heart," she wrote on Instagram.

"You have shown me that no great love is not bravely fought for. Thank you for always being by my side and for being the most loving and supportive partner."

Sanchez and Whitesell, 58, have two kids together: Ella, 15, and Evan, 16.

She also shares her 22-year-old son Nikko with former NFL player Tony Gonzalez.