'Jeff Bezos is Insecure': Twitterati Joke as his Girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez 'Swoons' Over Leonardo DiCaprio

After a video of Jeff Bezos' girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez giving Leonardo De Caprio the 'star-struck' look surfaced, the Amazon billionaire poked fun at the actor, calling him a 'threat'. "Leo come over here, I want to show you something," Bezos wrote in a tweet on Monday, November 8. Along with the tweet, he added a picture of himself leaning over a sign that read "Danger! Steep cliff fatal drop."

Barstool Sports shared a video in which Bezos and his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez could be seen speaking with DiCaprio at the LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles speaking with DiCaprio on Saturday, November 6. Sanchez looked 'fixated' on DiCaprio as he spoke to her and her boyfriend, Bezos. "Leo is Mr. Steal Yo Girl," Barstool captioned the video.

'Jeff Bezos is just a short, insecure little man'

Social Media sleuths poked fun at Bezos' tweet. While some called him a "short, insecure little man" others noted that he "looked as if he wanted the floor to open up so he could fall through it". "This is Leonardo DiCaprio, not just "another man". I wouldn't mind if my husband flirted with him," one person tweeted.

Others, however, condemned Lauren Sanchez for her behavior and didn't hesitate to call her a "gold digger". "You should have a conversation with Lauren Sanchez about public flirtation with another man when she's with you," one person tweeted.

Lauren Sanchez, on the other hand, posted a picture with her boyfriend, Jeff Bezos from the event on her Instagram. " "Beautiful evening last night at the @LACMA Art + Film Gala hosted by the amazing @1evachow and @leonardodicaprio," Sanchez captioned the pictures. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, a TV host and helicopter pilot made their relationship official in January 2019, shortly after Bezos announced separation from his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie Scott.