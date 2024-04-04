Jean Carlos Aponte: Miami Father Slashed Throat of Wife and Son after Confessing to Having Affair after Wife Asked If He Slept with Colombian Escorts

A Miami father-of-two has been arrested for killing his wife and son after admitting to being an infidel before trying to kill himself, police said. Jean Carlos Aponte, 40, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of his 38-year-old wife, Sara Ashley Gama, and their two-year-old son, Ethan Aponte.

Gama and her son were found dead in the family's home, valued at $850,000, in Plantation, a city located west of Fort Lauderdale in the South Florida metropolitan area, on March 26. Their bodies were found by concerned relatives who entered the home, while their four-month-old baby was found unharmed in a swinging chair.

An Affair and Two Murders

According to an arrest affidavit reviewed by DailyMail.com, the husband and wife were exchanging messages about their marital problems on the morning of the incident. Gama sent a message around 6:50 a.m. and asked: "So let me ask you - when you went to Colombia for your dad's funeral what happened there? Because there are tons of escorts there."

Aponte replied: "I understand I broke ur trust."

"You broke a lot of things. It's quite serious. You also broke our marriage vows," Gama said.

"I'm not a good person," Aponte replied.

"And you're realizing this just now as your come to Jesus moment," Gama said.

According to the affidavit, the search history of the mother-of-two revealed that she had looked up phrases such as "just found out my husband cheated on me years ago" and "how does alimony work in Florida."

Gama also visited a divorce lawyer's website shortly before the tragic incident took place.

Court documents revealed that video footage from cameras within the home recorded the couple engaging in an argument before the violent attack.

A female can be heard saying, "because with your meetings and everything you cannot have full custody."

"So I hope those videos and everything that you got and all that stuff from the Super Bowl in Germany where she was skinny and all that you wanted. I hope she was worth it, don't come after my money, don't come after anything," said the female voice.

"And we should have signed a prenup, we should have signed one."

Betraying His Wife

On March 26, Aponte didn't drop off the children at their grandparents' house as planned. Concerned, Gama's parents went to their home to check on them, according to the affidavit. After reaching there, they heard the family dog barking and the infant crying, which raised suspicions.

When they entered the home, they found their daughter lying on the kitchen floor in a pool of blood, with Aponte found unconscious on the floor of the master bedroom.

"Throughout the bedroom hallway dried red/brown blood prints could be seen, along with swipe or drag marks," said the affidavit.

"On the kitchen counter next to [Gama] there were two kitchen knives resting on the cutting board and counter that were covered in blood."

Autopsies conducted revealed that Gama sustained 28 stab wounds, with the cause of her death determined to be sharp force injury. Ethan's body was found in the pool, and the autopsy indicated he had suffered four stab wounds, with his cause of death determined to be a combination of sharp force injury and drowning.

Aponte was hospitalized, and medical personnel found signs suggesting he had attempted to overdose on several prescription medications.

According to court documents, Gama's father told police that he was unaware of any marital issues and perceived the couple to have a happy marriage.