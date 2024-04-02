How Did Vontae Davis Die? Former Dolphins, Colts and Bills Player Dies Suddenly Aged 35 as Body Is Found at Grandmother's Home in Florida

Vontae Davis, the former Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts, and Buffalo Bills cornerback has died aged 35. Davis' body was found at a home in Southwest Ranches, Florida. According to 7News Miami, an investigation into his death is underway, and the property is owned by Davis' grandmother.

As of now, no foul play was suspected, police told the outlet. Originally hailing from Illinois, Davis was drafted 25th overall by the Miami Dolphins in the 2009 NFL Draft. Davis' childhood friend Bobby Maze confirmed his death in a heartfelt statement shared on Facebook. "To my childhood friend and to my brother Vontae Davis rest in peace," Maze wrote confirming his friend's death.

Sudden Death

"No words can explain how I feel right now. You was one of a kind and so full of life. Life will never be the same without my brother. Them FaceTime calls etc damn I wish we could have one more convo," the post continued.

"You beat the odds, you made it, you did it your way, it just wasn't supposed to end like this."

Davis' former college football coach, Chester Frazier, also paid tribute to him on X. "We lost a great today!!!" Frazier said.

"RIP TO @vontaedavis man nothing but good memories of that dude in school!!"

Davis was selected as the 25th overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft and played until 2018. He retired abruptly during a Bills game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Davis spent the first three seasons of his NFL career with the Miami Dolphins before being traded to the Indianapolis Colts ahead of the 2012 NFL season.

Davis received two Pro Bowl selections during his time in Indianapolis, where he played until the 2017 season.

Troubled Final Years

In November of last year, Davis reached a plea agreement with prosecutors in Broward County, Florida, following an incident involving driving under the influence. Court records indicate that Davis and his legal team agreed to plead no contest to reckless driving. As a result, he was sentenced to 12 months of probation.

In February, Davis was involved in a collision on a highway in South Florida when his black Tesla struck the rear of a Toyota pickup truck.

TMZ obtained pictures showing Davis asleep with his arms under his head, dressed in a mint green outfit, while the wreckage of both vehicles was nearby.

Following the incident, Davis was ordered to complete 50 hours of community service and to cover medical expenses for those injured in the crash.

Witnesses told TMZ that Davis remained asleep even as first responders attended to the scene. He only woke up when police placed him in the back of a police car, and footage revealed him struggling to stay awake even then.