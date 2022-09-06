Jealous Mother Poisons, Kills 8th Grade Daughter's Classmate Because Victim Always Topped the Class

A mother of an 8th grade student allegedly poisoned to death her daughter's classmate because the victim because of his better all-round performance in a school in the Indian city of Puducherry.

The accused, identified as Victoria Sahayarani, was arrested on murder charges for killing Bala Manikandan, 13, and has been remanded in judicial custody on Sunday.

Sahayarani Gave the Boy a Drink Laced with Poison

According to the Karaikal police, the woman was jealous of Balamanikandan who had topped the class pushing her daughter to second place.

Police said that Victoria Sahayarani had reached the school on Saturday and presented the boy with a cool drink. Sahayarani was reported to have hoodwinked the watchman of the school at Nehru Nagar on Friday into believing that she was delivering soft drinks to the boy at the bidding of his relatives, while the students were practising on the campus for the annual day function.

However, after reaching home, the boy started vomiting continuously. His parents checked with the school authorities and learnt from the watchman that the boy had already developed discomfort while at school after consuming the drink.

Thereafter, CCTV footage was analysed and the woman who provided the boy with the drink was identified as Sahayarani.

The boy's parents filed a police complaint and admitted him to a local hospital. However, he did not respond to treatment and died late on Saturday night. The post-mortem report revealed the cause of death was the poison-laced beverage.

Sahayarani Told Cops She Killed the Boy Because Her Daughter Always Came Second

Police arrested Sahyarani and she told the police that she was jealous of Balamanikandan who regularly becomes class topper while her daughter could reach only the second spot. Victoria Sahayarani was produced before the judicial magistrate court and remanded to judicial custody.