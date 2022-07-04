Jayland Walker: Graphic Footage Shows Ohio Cops Firing Over 60 Bullets to Kill Fleeing Unarmed Black Man

Graphic footage showing cops firing more than 60 bullets at Jayland Walker after he fled a traffic stop was released by the authorities on Sunday. The 25-year-old black man was unarmed when he was shot dead.

Following the shooting, which took place on Monday in Akron, Ohio, the eight officers who were directly involved in the shootout have been placed on administrative leave.

Unarmed Walker Fled from His Vehicle

The footage shows a police car in pursuit on Walker's silver Buick. The officers shout at the driver to stop the car. After stopping the car, Walker is seen coming out of it wearing a black ski mask. He then starts running away from the cops.

The footage then shows police officers firing a hail of bullets at the fleeing DoorDash driver. USA Today reported that the police claimed that the victim was turning towards officers and was preparing to shoot at them, when the officers fired shots. Sixty bullet wounds were found on walker's body by the medical examiner.

Police Chief Stephen Mylett said that the video showed a gun lying on the front seat of the victim's car. "The video appeared to show the flash of a gun from the car during the chase. But he apparently was unarmed as he fled the car and ran from police," Mylett said.

"It was difficult to watch, and shocking. I'm not going to pass judgment until the investigation is completed. When an officer makes the most critical decision in his or her life to point a gun at someone, they must not only be ready to explain shooting, but to explain for every round down the barrel of gun," the police chief said.

Social Media Simmers Following the Video Release

Urging for maintaining calm and patience, Mayor Daniel Horrigan said, "The video is heartbreaking, it's hard to take in." The outlet reported that in a statement, NAACP President Derrick Johnson said that officers involved in the shooting should be held accountable. "This wasn't self-defense, it wasn't an accident in the heat of the moment, it was murder. Point blank. This Black man was killed â€“ struck more than 60 times by 90 fired bullets â€“ for a possible traffic violation. This doesn't happen to white people in America," Johnson said.

The video also led to outrage on social media. "#JaylandWalker I can't watch the video. So i only know that #akronpolice savagely murdered a human being at a #trafficstop #60bulletwounds maybe #80bullets it just won't stop, i don't know what to do #BLM #WhiteSupremacy #endthepolicestate #fascism," read a tweet.

"8 police officers fired 100+ shots at jaywalking #JaylandWalker, put 60+ holes in his body! This is not #RussiaUkraineWar zone, but in peace time United States of Armedbandits!" wrote another user.

"I can't bring myself to watch the #JaylandWalker footage...there is no reforming police and there is no training or budget that will change this rotten and racist institution," expressed another user.