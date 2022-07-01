'Anxious' Biden Mistakes Sweden with Switzerland While Talking About NATO Expansion; Gets Trolled (Video)

U.S. President Joe Biden was subjected to humiliation after he mixed up Sweden with Switzerland while speaking about NATO's latest addition during a press conference in Madrid on Thursday.

Earlier NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said that they have an agreement that paves the way for Finland and Sweden to join NATO. "Turkey, Finland and Sweden have signed a memorandum that addresses Turkey's concerns, including around arms exports, and the fight against terrorism," Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

Biden Getting Anxious About NATO's Expansion

In his latest gaffe, Biden was addressing a press conference in Madrid when he spoke about the historic move of Sweden and Finland joining NATO.

"Some of the American press will remember when I got a phone call from the leader of Finland saying could he come and see me, then he came the next day and said, 'Will you support my joining â€” my country joining NATO?' We got the telephone. He suggested we call the leader of Switzerland," Biden said.

Soon realizing his mistake, Biden when on to add that the slip up was a result of his anxiety. "Switzerland, my goodness, I'm getting really anxious here about expanding NATO â€” of Sweden," he said.

Expressing his displeasure, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow's relationship with the two countries are likely to turn sour in wake of the recent developments.

"With Sweden and Finland, we don't have the problems that we have with Ukraine. They want to join NATO, go ahead. But they must understand there was no threat before, while now, if military contingents and infrastructure are deployed there, we will have to respond in kind and create the same threats for the territories from which threats towards us are created," Putin told Russian state television.

Biden Gets Trolled on Social Media

The latest gaffe led Biden into another bout of trolling on social media. "Attention Joe Biden there's a difference between Switzerland and Sweden. Sweden is joining NATO not Switzerland," tweeted a user.

"Here we go Joe crow Biden lying his ass off. He did nothing to do this Nato thing. What a liar. Now he just says Switzerland wanted to join NATO instead of Sweden. Loser. He is talking about NATO paying their fair share. Trump did that. WW3 is coming," wrote another user.

"How is it possible Biden mixed up Sweden and Switzerland? The saying? "I'm Switzerland" Neutral," wrote a user as another added, Joe Biden gets Switzerland mixed up with Sweden during the press conference following the NATO Summit in Madrid. Looks like the US president needs help in simply speaking.

"Biden can't keep straight whether Switzerland or Sweden just joined NATO. This is the guy with the nuclear codes, by the way. AND YOU ARE A TRAITOR TO THE US," expressed a user.