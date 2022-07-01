Kaitlin Armstrong: Yoga Instructor on the Run After Killing Cyclist Moriah Wilson Arrested in Costa Rica

Fugitive yoga instructor Kaitlin Armstrong, 34, wanted in the murder of her boyfriend's lover, was arrested in Costa Rica on Wednesday. Ending her 43-day run, Armstrong was found by the US Marshals in a hostel located on Santa Teresa Beast in Provincia de Puntarenas.

Armstrong Arrested Following a Joint Operation

As reported previously, the 35-year-old allegedly shot and killed Anna Moriah Wilson, 25, at the Austin apartment she was staying in on May 11, according to authorities. Wilson, a Vermont native, known to her friends as Mo, was found unresponsive, lying in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds, by a friend a day after she arrived in Texas to compete in the Gravel Locos â€“ a 150-mile gravel bike race she was favored to win.

Wilson had previously dated Armstrong's boyfriend, Colin Strickland, a 35-year-old professional cyclist.

In a press release US Marshals Office revealed that Armstrong will be deported and returned to the US. A joint operation by the US Marshals Office of International Operations, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Department of State Diplomatic Security Service, along with authorities in Costa Rica, led to Armstrong's arrest on Wednesday.

"The Marshals Service elevated the Kaitlin Armstrong investigation to major case status early in this investigation, which likely played a key role in her capture after a 43-day run," said US Marshal for the Western District of Texas Susan Pamerleau, according to Independent.

Armstrong Used Counterfeit Passport to Flee

On May 17, a homicide warrant was issued against Armstrong which included details pertaining to a video showing a vehicle similar to the alleged accused near the Austin, Texas, home where Wilson was staying shortly before she was found dead.

Earlier, it was reported Armstrong boarded a United Airlines Flight 1222 from Newark International Airport on 18 May bound for San Jose, Costa Rica, using a forged passport.

Speaking to CNN, a spokesperson from the Migration Directorate said that the yoga instructor was transferred to the Centro de AprehensiÃ³n Regional Central, a prison in Los Lagos, on Thursday morning.

Sources told the Velonews that Armstrong had undergone plastic surgery to change her appearance while being on the run.