Trump Threatens to Send National Guard to Chicago and Baltimore to 'Clean up' Crime as Democrats Slam President

Donald Trump geared up to extend his military crackdown to more Democrat-led cities on Sunday, with Chicago set to receive National Guard deployment and Baltimore warned it could be the next target.

A U.S. official told ABC News on Sunday that the Pentagon was preparing to send troops to Chicago after Trump suggested the Windy City could be the next focus of a federal operation following Washington, D.C. Only last week, Trump said he was weighing troop deployments in both Chicago and New York. The plan would mirror the strategy used in the nation's capital, where thousands of National Guard members and federal agents are already stationed on the streets.

Taking Things Under Control

A Pentagon official said that they would not comment on or make assumptions regarding a possible deployment to Chicago. "The Department is a planning organization and is continuously working with other agency partners on plans to protect federal assets and personnel," the Pentagon representative told The Daily Mail in a statement.

"We won't speculate on further operations."

"Chicago is a mess," Trump said last week. "You have an incompetent mayor -- grossly incompetent. And we'll straighten that one out probably next. That will be our next one after this, and it won't even be tough."

Trump was also invited to accompany Maryland's Democratic Governor Wes Moore on a visit to Baltimore.

Trump replied by suggesting he might "send in the troops" instead.

Moore has condemned Trump's unprecedented use of federal authority to tackle crime and homelessness in Washington. Last week, he invited Trump to come to Maryland to talk about public safety and see the situation firsthand.

On Sunday, Trump wrote on Truth Social that Moore had extended the invitation "in a rather nasty and provocative tone," and hinted at once again deploying the National Guard—similar to what he did in Los Angeles despite opposition from California's Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom.

"Wes Moore´s record on Crime is a very bad one, unless he fudges his figures on crime like many of the other 'Blue States´ are doing," Trump wrote, as he cited a pejorative nickname he uses frequently for the California governor.

"But if Wes Moore needs help, like Gavin Newscum did in L.A., I will send in the 'troops,' which is being done in nearby DC, and quickly clean up the Crime."

Taking a Tough Stance

Moore said he invited Trump to come to Maryland "because he seems to enjoy living in this blissful ignorance" about the progress being made in reducing crime in Baltimore. After a surge during the pandemic that mirrored national trends, violent crime in the city has declined.

According to municipal data, the 200 homicides recorded last year were down 24% from the year before and a 42% decline since 2021. From 2023 to 2024, violent crime dropped by almost 8%, while property crimes declined by 20%.

On Sunday, Trump and Moore also blamed each other over their records on military service. The president asked on Truth Social: "Did Wes Moore, the Governor of Maryland, lie about getting a Bronze Star?"

Last year, Moore admitted he made "an honest mistake" by not correcting a White House fellowship application he filled out 18 years earlier, in which he claimed to have received a Bronze Star for his service in Afghanistan. The medal was never awarded to him, and the issue came to light after the New York Times obtained and reported on the application.

Moore replied by asking on X: "Did Donald Trump, the President of the United States, lie about an injury to dodge the Vietnam draft?"

In Washington, where Trump has increased the presence of National Guard troops and federal officers, a patchwork of protests took place across the city over the weekend, while certain usually busy areas appeared unusually quiet.

In heavily populated neighborhoods, residents passed by small clusters of guardsmen, who were often seen talking among themselves. Meanwhile, videos showing arrests and detentions spread across social media.

Trump has repeatedly described several of the country's largest cities—governed by Democrats, led by Black mayors, and with majority-minority populations—as unsafe and dirty.

Baltimore's mayor, Brandon Scott, is Black, as is Governor Moore. Both Washington, D.C., and New York also have Black mayors.