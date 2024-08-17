Jasveen Sangha: 'Ketamine Queen' Was Obsessed With Her Looks, Appeared Carefree and Acted Like Matthew Perry's Death was 'No Big Deal'

Friends of the so-called "Ketamine Queen of Los Angeles," accused of providing drugs that led to Matthew Perry's death, described her as appearing "carefree" and continuing to lead an active social life in the days before her arrest. The dual U.S.-British citizen is currently in custody and will remain in jail until her trial, scheduled for October.

Jasveen Sangha is one of five people who were arrested on August 15 in connection with Perry's death. Friends said that just days ago, Sangha had been celebrating her birthday at a Hollywood bar. However, her current living conditions are a stark contrast to the glamorous lifestyle she frequently flaunted on her Instagram.

Carefree Murderer

"If anything, she became more social in the past few months," a longtime friend who has known Sangha for several years told The New York Post. "She seemed carefree, like she didn't have a worry in the world."

"She talked about getting a new dog," the friend added.

"She was always up for parties or dinner or just hanging out. She put on a brave face, considering what she knew was coming. She acted like it was no big deal at all."

In the days leading up to her arrest, Sangha went to the hair salon, had her nails done, went shopping, and attended Hollywood parties.

Friends noted that the 41-year-old was "obsessed" with her looks, frequently getting Botox treatments and IV drips to enhance her "natural wellness."

Sangha is one of five people accused of "exploiting" the "Friends" star and his worsening drug addiction.

Perry, 54, overdosed on ketamine and passed away on October 28 at his home in Pacific Palisades, California, where he was found floating face down in a hot tub.

Only two weeks after Perry's death, Sangha flew to Tokyo, where she enjoyed lychee martinis at the Mandarin Oriental hotel, with suites costing $1,847 per night.

A few months later, she shared another post indulging in caviar while waiting to leave for Mexico in February, just four months after Perry's death.

Sangha posted smiling selfies while basking in the sun on a trip to Playa del Carmen, showcasing her beachfront accommodations and sipping cocktails by the pool.

Lavish Lifestyle of Ketamine Queen

Just a week before Perry's death, Sangha hosted an extravagant 40th 'Players' Ball' themed birthday party, where she posed in front of a Maybach.

Her wardrobe is portrayed as an endless array of Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry, Louis Vuitton sneakers, and Chanel clothing. Her family is connected to a fashion brand called Michael Paul, which had showrooms in London during the 1980s.

Just hours before her arrest, Sangha posted on Instagram again, showing off a vibrant purple hairstyle she had just gotten at the salon. Prosecutors claim that she was involved in a "widespread criminal network" responsible for supplying drugs to celebrities.

On Thursday, Sangha was indicted along with two doctors, Salvador Plasencia and Mark Chavez, who are accused of persuading Perry to spend thousands of dollars on ketamine vials, which were priced as low as $12.

Perry's personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, 59, also faces charges. Prosecutors claim Iwamasa administered at least 27 doses of ketamine to Perry in the final five days of his life, including three doses that led to his "death and serious bodily injury."

Additionally, Erik Fleming, 54, an alleged street dealer, was arrested as the fifth suspect. He has admitted to procuring the drug from Sangha and delivering it to Iwamasa.