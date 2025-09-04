Jasveen Sangha: 'Ketamine Queen' of Los Angeles Pleads Guilty to Supplying Drugs to Matthew Perry Illegally that Led to Actor's Death

The so-called "Ketamine Queen" of Los Angeles has pleaded guilty in court to supplying the drugs that led to the death of "Friends" star Matthew Perry. Jasveen Sangha — a dual U.S. and U.K. citizen — pleaded guilty to five federal charges Wednesday, admitting she sold the ketamine that led to Perry's death in 2023.

Sangha, who catered to wealthy clients willing to shell out thousands of dollars on her illicit drugs, was popularly known in Los Angeles circles as the "Ketamine Queen." Sangha was originally scheduled to go on trial next month, but in August, she struck a plea deal with prosecutors that would save her from getting a harsher sentence.

Striking a Deal

As part of the deal, Sangha admitted to one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, three counts of distributing ketamine, and one count of distributing ketamine that led to a death.

Sangha became the fifth and final person to plead guilty in connection with Matthew Perry's death. She is set to be sentenced on December 10 and faces the possibility of up to 65 years behind bars.

Although prosecutors have said they will recommend a sentence below the maximum, the judge is not required to follow the terms of Sangha's plea deal.

None of the other defendants tied to the case has been sentenced so far. Among them is Dr. Salvador Plasencia, a key figure in the investigation, who entered a guilty plea in July.

Three other defendants — Dr. Mark Chavez, Kenneth Iwamasa, and Erik Fleming — also pleaded guilty as part of plea deals that required their cooperation with prosecutors. Their statements directly tied both Sangha and Dr. Salvador Plasencia to the case, helping build the government's case.

Image Shattered

On social media, Sangha presented an image of glamour and privilege, posting photos of herself mingling with celebrities and traveling to luxury destinations around the world. However, prosecutors painted a starkly different picture in court, describing her as a supplier who catered to an elite clientele willing to pay thousands for ketamine.

While her Instagram painted a glamorous lifestyle privately, she was known in Los Angeles circles as a high-end drug dealer.

Perry, 54, had been using ketamine legally through his doctor as part of an off-label treatment for depression, a practice that has become more common in recent years. However, prosecutors say Perry wanted more than his doctor was willing to provide.

That search allegedly led him to Sangha, introduced by his friend Erik Fleming about two weeks before his death.

Fleming told Perry's assistant that Sangha's ketamine was "amazing" and that she only worked with "high end and celebs," according to court records. Perry went on to buy large amounts from her, including 25 vials for $6,000 in cash just days before he died. On the day of his death, Sangha urged Fleming to delete their messages.