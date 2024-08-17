Salvador Plasencia: Matthew Perry's Doctor Knew He Was 'Spiraling Out of Control' but Continued to Supply Him Ketamine for Money

Prosecutors say that Salvador Plasencia, 42, one of the doctors charged in connection with Matthew Perry's death, admitted he was aware of the "Friends" star's worsening ketamine addiction around the time of his overdose but continued to provide the drug.

Plasencia, who was among the five individuals charged on Thursday, allegedly swindled thousands of dollars from Perry for ketamine vials and assisted in administering the drug in the weeks leading up to Perry's fatal overdose last October. In the same month that Perry, 54, died, Plasencia, a Santa Monica-based doctor known as "Dr. P," told another patient that Perry "was spiraling out of control with his addiction," according to prosecutors.

Killer Doctor Knew Perry's Condition

"Nonetheless, [he] continued to offer ketamine to Mr. Perry," U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada said as he announced the sweeping charges.

Although Plasencia was licensed to prescribe and administer the potent tranquilizer, prosecutors allege that he exploited the Hollywood star's addiction for personal gain.

In the two months before Perry's death on October 28, prosecutors claim that Plasencia and another doctor, Mark Chavez, provided the actor with roughly 20 vials of ketamine in exchange for about $55,000 in cash.

According to court documents, they reportedly charged Perry $2,000 for a vial of the drug that cost just $12.

At one point, Plasencia allegedly texted Chavez saying, "I wonder how much this fool will pay."

He also reportedly wanted to become Perry's primary source for drugs and allegedly directed Perry's longtime assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa—who is also facing charges—on how to administer the drugs to Perry.

However, Plasencia seemed to withdraw two weeks before Perry's death after the actor suffered an episode where he appeared to "freeze up" following the injection of a "large dose" of the drug, according to the court filings.

After the actor's blood pressure spiked, Plasencia reportedly told Iwamasa, "Let's not do that again."

All Just for the Greed of Money

At the time of his death, Perry had been receiving ketamine therapy for depression for several weeks. Prosecutors said Perry sought out Plasencia after the doctors at his treatment clinic refused to increase his ketamine doses.

Along with Plasencia, the other doctor and Perry's assistant, two alleged drug dealers—Erik Fleming and Jasveen Sangha—were also charged in connection with the actor's overdose.

Plasencia and Sangha each face a charge of conspiracy to distribute ketamine.

In addition, Plasencia is charged with seven counts of ketamine distribution and two counts of altering and falsifying documents or records related to a federal investigation.

Fleming, Iwamasa, and Chavez have reached plea deals by admitting guilt to various charges, including conspiracy to distribute ketamine and conspiracy to distribute ketamine leading to death.