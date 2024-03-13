Female Missouri Teacher Who Sent Nude Shower Selfies to Teen Student, Raped Him, Avoids Jail

A former Lutie School District teacher accused of inappropriate relations with a former student in another district was sentenced last week.

Court records show 30-year-old Victoria Fowler entered a guilty plea to two counts of sexual contact with a student and was sentenced to five years of supervised probation. Fowler must also register as a sex offender, surrender her teaching license, and have no contact with the victim or other students at school. Also, no unsupervised contact with children under 18, except her own.

As previously reported, in September 2023, Fowler was charged with statutory rape and sodomy over the inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student, whom she met while she was employed as a teacher in a different school district - the Bakersfield School District

The investigation began Aug. 30 when officers with the Ozark and Howell County Sheriff's Departments were made aware of nude photos sent between the woman and the teenager. The educator used images of her breasts and shower selfies to seduce the victim, throughout summer.

She later admitted to having sexual contact with the student on three occasions in May and August. Investigators say she claimed the incidents happened on a property in Howell County, east of Bakersfield.

Fowler had left the Bakersfield School District at the end of 2022 to take a job at the Lutie School District for the 2023-24 school year. She was fired immediately after Lutie School District authorities learned of the charges and allegations against the teacher.