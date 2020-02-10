In the 92nd edition of the Academy Awards, Joaquin Phoenix became the second actor to win an Oscar for playing the role of Joker. Previously, Heath Ledger had won the award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Joker in The Dark Night (2009).

Phoenix competed against, Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Adam Driver, (Marriage Story), and Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes) for the award.

Phoenix reflects on his past in the acceptance speech

"I do not feel elevated above any of my fellow nominees because we share the same love of film and this form of expression has given me the most extraordinary life. I don't know what I'd be without it," he said in his acceptance speech.

Reminiscing about his past, the 45-year-old star said: "I've been a scoundrel in my life. I've been cruel at times, hard to work with. Many of you in this room have given me a second chance."

Highlighting the issues pertaining to racism, environment, and animal rights, Phoenix went on to add: "We've become very disconnected from the natural world.We feel entitled to artificially inseminate a cow and when she gives birth we steal the baby and then we take her milk that's intended for the calf and we put it in our coffee."

With the Oscar in his kitty, Phoenix now boasts of major wins included Best Actor award at Golden Globes, SAG Awards, BAFTA, and Critic's Choice Awards.

Renee Zellweger's wins second Oscar

After missing the Academy Award for Best Actress twice in the past, Renee Zellweger went home with one for her role as Judy Garland in Judy. Zellweger was previously nominated in the category for her role in Bridget Jones's Diary (2002) and Chicago (2003).

This is Zellweger's second Oscar, the first being for Best Supporting Actress for Cold Mountain (2004). Among those who were nominated for the coveted title included: Cynthia Erivo (Harriet), Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women), and Charlize Theron (Bombshell).

"Thank you for inviting me here alongside one of the most special collaborations and meaningful experiences of my life," Zellweger said in her acceptance speech. After thanking director Rupert Gold, saying, "It was a pleasure to work with [him]," before listing the cast and crew of Judy," Zellweger closed her speech by highlight Judy Garland's legacy: "it's been a cool reminder that our heroes unite us... when we look to our heroes, we agree. And that matters," she said.