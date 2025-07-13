Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz: Complete Guide to Wimbledon Men's Final 2025

After watching Iga Świątek lift the Venus Rosewater Dish on Saturday (July 12), fans are now looking forward to the Wimbledon Men's Final 2025, taking place at Central Court on Sunday (July 13). Unlike the women's singles, the upcoming match will feature the two best players in the game, battling for the second time.

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz had a thrilling battle during the French Open last month. The players are meeting again for the second consecutive Grand Slam on Sunday. It's all set for the game, and here is how to get all updates from Centre Court and enjoy the match live online from the comfort of your home.

Here is everything about the Wimbledon Men's Final 2025, including preview, match time, and streaming details.

When and Where to Watch?

Wimbledon Men's final 2025 will begin at 4:00 pm BST on Sunday, July 13, at the Centre Court. People from anywhere in the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the final match live online from the comfort of your homes.

Here is how to watch the Wimbledon Men's final 2025:

United States - ESPN, The Tennis Channel, ESPN+, and ABC.

Central and South America - ESPN Latin America.

Canada - TSN Canada and RDS

United Kingdom - TNT Sports, BBC, and discovery+.

Germany - Amazon Prime Video.

Ireland - Premier Sports

Italy - Sky Italia

Spain - Moviestar +.

Sweden - Eurosport

Switzerland - RSI, RTS, and SRF streaming.

Australia - Stan Sport and Nine Network Australia.

Middle East - beIN Sports MENA.

Japan - WOWOW and NHK G.

China - SMG, CCTV5, and Tencent Sports.

India - JioHotstar and Star Sports.

Singapore - SPOTV, Singapore – SingTel TV: Ch 114, 115 | StarHub: Ch 209, 210.

Korea - tvN SPORTS.

INFLIGHT and INSHIP - SPORT 24

Wimbledon fans are looking forward to the one who is going to lift the Gentlemen's Singles Trophy this year. Carlos Alcaraz retained his title last year, beating Novak Djokovic. He is meeting Jannik Sinner for the 13th time with a lead of 8-4 and winning the recent match, the French Open finals. Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner reached the final after beating Novak Djokovic in straight sets and trying to lift the Gentlemen's Singles Trophy for the first time in his career.