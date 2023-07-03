Wimbledon 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch the Matches Online in US, Canada, UK, India and Anywhere in the World

The third Grand Slam of the year and the biggest tennis show is back, with the Wimbledon 2023 slated to start on July 3 (Monday). This year's show will be missing several prominent stars including Rafael Nadal. However, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are expected to be the main drawcards for the tournament this time around.

To watch Wimbledon 2023, the streaming options may vary depending on your location. In some regions, the same streaming service used for the French Open might work for Wimbledon as well. However, in other regions, you may need a different streaming service. We have thus prepared a detailed guide to help you watch Wimbledon from your specific location.

Biggest Tennis Show

The first day of the two-week tournament is dedicated to the men's and women's singles events, while doubles competitions are scheduled to commence later in the week.

Novak Djokovic, who has won Wimbledon four times in a row, is once again setting his sights on making history. He will aim to win his 24th Grand Slam title, a remarkable achievement that would match Margaret Court's record for the most Grand Slam titles ever won.

This year's tournament carries an added element of excitement as ranking points, which were missing due to controversy in the previous edition, will be reinstated. The return of ranking points adds an extra amount of significance and competitiveness to the event.

The ATP and WTA Tours decided to withdraw points from the tournament last year owing to a disagreement between the All England Club and the participation of Russian and Belarusian players.

As a result, players will not lose any points this week, and the competition becomes even more crucial as there is everything to gain for the participants.

As far as the women's competition is concerned, the 2023 Wimbledon tournament is expected to showcase an exciting rivalry among the top players. Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, and Elena Rybakina have been particularly impressive this season and will be eager to continue their success and create a new chapter in their ongoing competition.

Additionally, former Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova has experienced a resurgence this year and should not be overlooked as a strong contender. With their skills and achievements, these players will certainly be worth watching closely during the tournament.

So, here's how to watch the 2023 Wimbledon from anywhere.

When and Where

The Wimbledon 2023 is set to commence on Monday, July 3, 2022. The thrilling two weeks of competition will culminate with the final match on Sunday, July 10, 2022.

Prior to the main event, the qualifying rounds were held from Monday, June 20th, until Thursday, June 23rd, 2022.

The Wimbledon is being held at the All England Club.

Matches will start on Centre Court at 1 pm (local time), 8 am ET, 5:30 pm IST and 8:00 pm AEST. The exception is on finals weekend when play on Centre Court starts at 2 pm (local time).

Where to Watch

In the UK, all the matches will be broadcast live on Eurosport & BBC.

Fans in the United States can catch all the action live on ESPN & Tennis Channel.

In Africa, thematches will be aired on Canal Plus International.

In Asia (excluding China, Japan & India), fans can watch the Wimbledon 2023 matches on Eclat.

In India, Star Sports Star Sports 2, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD, will be airing all the matches live.

Tennis lovers in other parts of the world can watch the matches live on:

Belgium - Eurosport

Brazil - ESPN Brazil & TV Globo

Canada - TSN & RDS (French)

China - iQIYI, SMG (Shanghai) & CCTV5 (Mandarin)

Croatia - SportKlub

Czech Republic - Eurosport

Denmark - DR

France - beIN Sports France

Germany - Sky Deutschland

Greece - Nova

Italy - Super Tennis & Sky Italia

Japan - WOWOW & NHK

Kazakhstan - S Sport, Qazsport & Setanta Sports

Latin/South American - ESPN Latin America

Middle East - beIN Sports MENA

New Zealand - Sky NZ

Norway - Eurosport

Poland - Polsat

Serbia - RTS & SportKlub

Spain - Telefonica/Movistar +

Switzerland - SRG/SSR TV (RTS, RSI, SRF)

How to Live Stream

All the matches in the United States will be live streamed on ESPN+. ESPN+ offers online streaming for cord-cutters, including exclusive coverage of select matches.

Besides, those who don't want to opt for cable TV, several live TV streaming services will allow fans to watch from ESPN and The Tennis Channel over the internet. Sling TV Orange, Fubo, and DirectTV Stream offer both, while Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV have ESPN.

United Kingdom: In the United Kingdom, fans can access the live stream on BBC iPlayer or through the BBC Sport website.

Canada: Tennis enthusiasts can live stream all the Wimbledon 2023 matches on the Sportsnet website or the Sportsnet app.

Australia: Wimbledon fans in Australia can live stream the matches on their 9Now platform.

India: Viewers can watch the matches on Disney+, Sony Six and Sony Liv, the network's streaming platform.