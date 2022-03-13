Jane Campion Calls Sam Elliott a 'BIT*H' After His 'Sexist' Remarks About Her Film 'Power of the Dog'

Jane Campion has clapped back at Sam Elliott after he criticized the director's Oscar-nominated film The Power of the Dog in a controversial podcast interview. During an interaction with the Variety after arriving at the red carpet at the Directors Guild of America, Campion was asked about Elliott's controversial remarks about her film when she said, "I'm sorry, he was being a little bit of a B-I-T-C-H,"

"He's not a cowboy; he's an actor. The West is a mythic space and there's a lot of room on the range. I think it's a little bit sexist," the director added. The director had blunt words for Elliot, who on an interview with comedian Marc Maron's "WTF" podcast described, The Power of the Dog as a "piece of shit."

He went on to compare the cowboys in Campion's film to Chippendales dancers who "wear bowties and not much else," according to reports in Independent. "They're running around in chaps and no shirts. There's all these allusions of homosexuality throughout the movie," Elliott said during the interview.

while Elliott did mention the director as a 'brilliant' filmmaker during his interview, he further said, "What the fuck does this woman from down there know about the American West? Why the fuck did she shoot this movie in New Zealand and call it Montana? And say this is the way it was? That fucking rubbed me the wrong way, Pal."

Campion is known to be the first woman to have been nominated twice for the Academy Award for Best Director apart from becoming the first female to receive the Palme d'Or for the film The Piano (1993), which also bagged her an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

Meanwhile, the movie The Power of the Dog, that has sparked such a controversy, has received 12 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Direction nomination for Jane Campion.

The Power of the Dog is nominated for 12 Oscars, including Best Picture and a directing nomination for Jane Campion.