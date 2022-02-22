Jamal Edwards Cause of Death: Friends Reveal Music Mogul Suffered Heart Attack and Died Before Paramedics Arrived

Jamal Edwards died of a massive heart attack at home after a DJ set at a bar the night before, his heartbroken friends have claimed, a day after his sudden and tragic death. The music mogul, 31, played at Bubba Oasis in Angel on Saturday night, and died on Sunday morning at his mother Brenda Edwards' home in Acton in West London.

Brenda Edwards, the ITV "Loose Women" star, paid tribute to Jamal on Monday. She said she was suffering from the "deepest heartache" as she announced her son died from a "sudden illness". The YouTube star's death has left the entire music fraternity grieving.

Heart Attack to Blame?

Dozens of friends who had grown up with Edwards laid flowers below a mural on a wall in honor of his contribution to the local community. Some of them have claimed that Edwards suffered a heart attack at his mom's home in the early hours of Sunday and was taken to hospital but couldn't be saved.

"The details are still not clear but we've been told that it was a heart attack. He was out DJing on Saturday night and eventually got home in the early hours of Sunday morning," one of Edwards' friends told the Daily Mail.

His relatives told his friends that he was discovered by his mother, who called London Ambulance Service, which dispatched two paramedics but were unable to save him.

"We've heard from relatives that he had a sudden heart attack but what caused it, I just don't know. I saw him a couple of days ago and he was absolutely fine, laughing and joking," another friend said.

Also, a London Ambulance Service spokesperson confirmed Metro.co.uk that they were called at 9.34 am on Sunday and responded to "reports of an incident" in Acton. "Sadly, despite the efforts of medics, a person died at the scene," the spokesperson said. Although Edwards' name wasn't mentioned, it is believed to be the music mogul.

Tributes Pour In

The news of Edwards suffering a heart attack comes in as tributes poured in form all corners. "Jamal is a legend in this part of West London, and this has hit us all really hard. For him to go so suddenly in the prime of his life, when he was doing so much is truly shocking," said on of his friends Jerry.

On Monday, the YouTuber star's distraught mother, Brenda Edwards, released a statement in which she expressed her "deepest heartache" over her son's death from a "sudden illness." The sudden illness is now believed to be heart attack.

Brenda, 52, said: "It is with the deepest heartache that I confirm that my beautiful son Jamal Edwards passed away yesterday morning after a sudden illness. Myself, his sister Tanisha and the rest of his family and friends are completely devastated.

"He was the center of our world. As we come to terms with his passing we ask for privacy to grieve this unimaginable loss. I would like to thank everyone for their messages of love and support. Jamal was an inspiration to myself and so many," she said.

Jessie J wrote on Instagram: "Your light. Your ideas. Your work ethic. Your laugh. Your care for every person you met was unmatched. But your friendship... Phew. That's why my heart is broken. We had plans bro. I can't believe this is real. I love you @jamaledwards."

Bubba Oasis, where the DJ performed from 7.30pm until 11.30pm - half an hour earlier than billed - paid a heartfelt homage to the singer on Facebook. "All of us at Bubba Oasis are absolutely devastated to hear that Jamal Edwards has passed and we will miss him forever. He was a legend, constantly in demand, but he always made time for those who are still trying to make their way, just like us," the tribute read.

Edwards shot to limelight after founding the new music platform SBTV, which helped popularize the work of a number of British musicians. In his short career, he collaborated with artists such as Ed Sheeran, Jessie J, Emeli Sande, and Dave. He also launched his own charity, Jamal Edwards Delve, to support those in need.

In 2014, Edwards received an MBE for his contributions to music and was named a Prince's Trust ambassador.