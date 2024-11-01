FACT CHECK: Did Trump Suffer Stroke after Climbing Garbage Truck in Orange Vest During His Wisconsin Rally?

A shocking claim is doing the rounds on social media since Wednesday night. According to the claim, medical doctors "confirmed" former President Donald Trump suffered a stroke on October 30, while he was either climbing into or riding in a garbage truck. Trump was seen wearing an orange vest as he climbed a garbage truck during his Wisconsin rally.

The claim has left several shocked. However, there is no truth in the claim and the former president is completely fit as he gears up for the presidential election on November 5. The claim appears to be a dirty attempt to spread misinformation about Trump ahead of the US presidential election.

Strange and Shocking Claim

On Wednesday, the progressive Vote Blue Network YouTube channel uploaded a video displaying a title that medical doctors had confirmed former U.S. President Donald Trump suffered a stroke.

The title read, "Doctors CONFIRM Trump Has STROKE ON GARBAGE TRUCK," and claimed that Trump had experienced the stroke while either getting onto or riding in a garbage truck earlier that day.

The video soon went viral, receiving around 100,000 views within the first 24 hours.

The video included a thumbnail image of the former president wearing an orange vest and making a gesture toward the cameras. The photo is genuine but the claim isn't.

So far, no evidence has been found of any doctors claiming, let alone "confirmed," that Trump suffered a stroke just days before U.S. Election Day.

Also, the YouTube channel and one of its hosts, who identifies himself as Christo Availis, have a history of spreading false information. The absence of supporting evidence, combined with the channel's unreliable reputation, is enough to label the claim as false.

Spreading Misinformation

The Vote Blue Network YouTube channel has previously uploaded misleading video titles that featured clips of news broadcasts and appearances by Availis, including "Trump POOPS HIMSELF Live on STAGE, CROWD REACTS IN HORROR" and "Trump FAINTS During Speech, Audience REACTS IN HORROR."

There have been several deceptive videos promoted by Availis, where he inaccurately claimed that a Fox News host interrupted Trump to use a crude term against him, as well as claiming that violent protesters invaded a courtroom during one of the former president's trials.

However, all the claims have been proved false.

Hours before the Vote Blue Network channel released the video falsely claiming that Trump had a stroke while in a garbage truck, the former president and his campaign team arrived at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Trump emerged from his Trump-branded plane wearing an orange vest. Shortly thereafter, he approached the passenger side of a garbage truck. A video captured the moment when Trump tried to grasp the truck's door handle unsuccessfully at least twice—a detail noted by The Associated Press.

This incident of Trump walking to the door and struggling to grab the handle led several users on X, including the progressive MeidasTouch network, to suggest that the former president may have had one or more strokes in the past. However, none of these accounts provided credible evidence.

Trump's vest and the garbage truck were aimed at drawing attention to a recent comment made by President Joe Biden, who allegedly referred to Trump's supporters as "garbage."