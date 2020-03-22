Jake "The Snake" Roberts has lashed out at WWE for the way it handles wrestlers. He has expressed his unhappiness at the fact over Brock Lesnar making limited appearance and still earning championship, while overlooking the talents who work round the clock.

In an interview with the FlipDaScript, Jake "The Snake" Roberts said that the Beast Incarnate is not every day wrestler. "And to me, you are really treating your talent like s--t to, every year come Wrestlemania time after these guys have busted their asses for 365 days, when it comes time for the big one, they bring (Lesnar) in and they have to sit down," WWE Inc quotes him as saying.

Roberts calls it a shame on WWE's part for depending on Brock Lesnar to have a packed house although admits that the sports-entertainment needs him to fill up a building. He believes that the company does not have talent like it had two decades ago.

Jake "The Snake" Roberts continues, "See when Vince McMahon took over the world of wrestling, he went to every territory, they were called, and he took the top guys out of every place and put them in a big pot. Then from 1984, '85 when it started, he had everybody who ever had a name under him, and then he used them up.

He spoke about talents getting opportunity to take on the Hulkster and disappearing to elsewere on the card. "You didn't wrestle Hulk Hogan twice on two pay-per-views back-to-back. Not back then, no sir. He beat you the first time. That's what made Hogan a star, is the fact McMahon fed him all the great talent there was. That's why you call him a champion, because he beat everybody, including Andre," he claims.

Jake "The Snake" Robert concludes, "Plain and simple man, people eat what they are fed. In other words, if I dress somebody up with strings on their arms and stuff and tell them to go out there and shake a rope, you're gonna win every match. Pretty soon they're gonna put the belt on you, and guess what everybody says? 'He's the f--king best man!'"