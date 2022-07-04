Jake McLean: Lauren Goodger's Ex-Boyfriend Dies in Car Crash in Turkey Leaving Towie Star Yazmin Oukhellou Seriously Injured

Lauren Goodger's ex-boyfriend Jake McLean died in a horror car crash in turkey that has left his on-off partner and Towie star Yasmin Oukhellou seriously injured in a hospital. McLean, 33, who once dated Goodger, is believed to have been driving the car when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed over a hill on Sunday, killing McLean and injuring Oukhellou injured.

Jake couldn't be saved although emergency personnel soon arrived at the scene. It is understood that Yazmin, 28, famed for her appearances on ITVBe series TOWIE, is currently receiving treatment for her injuries in a hospital in Turkey.

Horror Crash

Oukhellou's condition is critical and she is in the intensive care unit. It is not known if she knows about McLean's death. Her mother flew out to be at her hospital bedside after news of the reality television star's crash broke.

According to sources who spoke with the publication, Yazmin's arm was "very seriously" hurt in the collision. Harry Derbidge, a fellow TOWIE cast member, sent a message on Instagram expressing his best wishes for Oukhellou's speedy recovery.

A source told The Sun Online: "Apparently Jake was driving when he lost control of the car and it went off a cliff."

Oukhellou had moved to Dubai to live with McLean after about a year of dating.

"It's a complete tragedy and a total loss of life. Everyone is in shock and hoping Yazmin makes a full recovery," a source told MailOnline.

According to a source Oukhellou knows about McLean's death although it couldn't be confirmed. One source, who claims to be a close friend of McLean, told MailOnline that the pregnant mother-of-one has been left "devastated" by Jake's untimely passing.

According to The Sun, Jake had recently joined Yazmin in the tourist destination of Bodrum while he was in Turkey on a business transaction.

End of Love Story

Following the tragic crash, messages for McLean and Oukhellou have been pouring in from the TOWIE team. A show source said: "We're crossing our fingers and praying she makes a full recovery quickly. It's beyond shocking, just devastating for everyone connected to the show. Jake and Yaz are both very well known in our circles, and while he wasn't a saint this is just unbelievably tragic. Everyone is stunned."

Another cast member said: "Nobody is quite sure what they were doing out there, we thought they'd split up, but apparently he was involved in some sort of business deal."

Since Yazmin ended her long-term engagement with James Lock in 2019, she has been dating McLean on and off. In December 2021, the reality star revealed on Instagram that she was dating McLean.

"So finally, I've announced my boyfriend on Instagram. I've been keeping it a secret for how long?" she said.

However, in January she revealed they had split in an Instagram post and was recently rumored to have reconciled with Lock after they enjoyed a lunch date in Essex. The reality star traveled to the Dominican Republic for filming last month since she was scheduled to return to Towie later this year.

Prior to their breakup in 2016, McLean and Goodger had a four-year on-and-off relationship.

McLean was sentenced to three and a half years in prison after tricking his way into a mother's house in 2008 and assaulting her before a masked group ran in and plundered the family home.

According to reports, McLean pretended to be an estate agent in order to trick his way into the building. Jake was a member of a gang of six at the time and was 18 years old. The other five members barged into the house with dummy pistols, threatening to shoot anyone who cried out for help.

He may have only completed half of his sentence because he later spent time for other crimes. He published Instagram pictures of himself in 2018 with a leg tag.

Goodger, who met her ex-boyfriend on Twitter, acknowledged in 2013 that she was aware of McLean prior records but was prepared to supervise his wrongdoings.