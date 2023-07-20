Jaime Christine Major: Burger King Employee Arrested for Serving Customers French Fries from Trash Can

A South Carolina Burger King employee was arrested after she allegedly served customers French fries that had been in the trash can, police said. Jaime Christine Major, 39, was charged with a felony for tampering with food. The allegations include taking discarded French fries from the trash and mixing them with freshly cooked fries before serving them to customers.

According to police, officers responded to the restaurant after receiving a call about a disturbance on July 9. Upon arriving at the scene, officers encountered two women engaged in a heated argument with the restaurant staff. The women were making threats and screaming profanities at each other.

Unprofessional Attitude

When the women continued to refuse to calm down despite the officers' request, they were both arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, according to the information provided by the police to Fox Carolina.

Two days later, Burger King's headquarters contacted the police and informed them that Jaime Christine Major had been serving fries taken from the trash can to customers. Major works as assistant manager at the Burger King location at Duncan Bypass on Highway 176.

A warrant was issued for Major's arrest after an investigation. Major was arrested on July 17 and was charged the same day in connection with the allegations.

She was charged with tampering with food â€” a felony â€” for allegedly taking French fries from the trash and adding them to the container where freshly cooked fries are placed and then dumping just-cooked fries on top.

Burger King Apologizes

Burger King later apologized for Major's actions. "These allegations do not align to the brand's commitment to quality food and service and creating an exceptional Guest experience," a Burger King spokesperson told FOX Business.

"The Franchisee of this restaurant is cooperating with local authorities and will take appropriate action based on the findings."

"As this remains an ongoing investigation, we are unable to share additional details at this time," Burger King added.

If convicted, she could face up to 20 years in prison, according to The State.

A judge set her bond was set at $20,000. She still remained in custody in the Union County Detention Center as of Tuesday, The State reported.

It is not known if Burger King has initiated a separate internal investigation. Also, it is unclear what exact actions Burger King has taken against Major.

According to reports, Major has already been fired from her role as the assistant manager. However, there is still no official confirmation on it.