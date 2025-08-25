Wealthy California Man Kills Wife, Daughter Before Turning Gun on Self at Lavish Mansion Amid Bitter Divorce Battle

A wealthy California man is suspected of killing his wife and daughter before taking his own life inside their $15 million Los Angeles mansion. Three bodies were found in what appears to be a murder-suicide inside the gated Rolling Hills community around 10:20 a.m. Saturday, Los Angeles Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities said the family was Asian, with the suspected shooter being a man in his 70s, his wife in her 60s, and their daughter in her 40s. Lieutenant Michal Modica told the Daily Mail that the couple had been involved in a bitter divorce and were parents to two daughters, one of whom was the younger woman who was killed.

Shocking Discovery

Modica added that it was their surviving daughter who stumbled upon the devastating scene on Saturday morning, finding that her immediate family had been killed. "She went to the house to do a welfare check on her mother and sister who lived there, and she found her sister and father deceased," Modica told the Daily Mail.

"She called 911, and deputies went to the scene and found the mother also deceased."

"It's known that the couple has been going through a contentious divorce for the last two years - they were separated," he added.

Modica revealed that both victims had active restraining orders against the suspect, who was living in Koreatown, Los Angeles.

He said there were no signs of forced entry, with each victim found in a different room of the sprawling mansion, where investigators also recovered a handgun. Authorities are treating the brutal killings as a domestic case and have confirmed there is no danger to the public.

Footage from a Fox11 helicopter showed detectives and forensic teams inside the lavish property on Saturday afternoon.

One female officer was spotted outside the mansion wearing blue latex gloves, while another was seen holding a camera and documenting the crime scene.

Investigation Still On

The house where the tragedy took place is a luxurious six-bedroom, seven-bathroom estate, designed in 2006 by renowned architect Robert L. Thompson. The home features expansive floor-to-ceiling windows, with its layout centered around a massive swimming pool.

Modica described it as "a very large house in an affluent neighborhood."

According to a real estate listing, the mansion is considered "one of the most architecturally stunning homes in Los Angeles."

It offers sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean and Catalina Island to the south, along with the sparkling skyline of Los Angeles to the north.