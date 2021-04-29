IZ*ONE Disband: Sakura, Nako and Hitomi Head Back to Japan, Singer Explains Future Plans [Video]

KPop girl band IZ*ONE is officially disbanding today. The 12-memebr group will no more take part as a team. According to a media outlet, IZ*ONE stars Miyawaki Sakura, Yabuki Nako, and Honda Hitomi are heading home to Japan. The decision was taken as IZ*ONE's contract with CJ ENM came to an end on April 29.

IZ*ONE is a band of 12 girl members that debuted only three years ago in 2018. This band was the outcome of Mnet's reality show Produce 48. With the girl band officially disbanded, here is the news about its members.

Reports claim that the group's members Sakura, Nako, and Hitomi will take a flight to Japan from Incheon International Airport on April 29. The group's promotions have officially concluded and the trio is said to be returning home to spend some time with their families. But it is not known if they will return to Korea or continue their music journey in their home country.

The Final Concert

Speaking about promotional activities of the group, agencies that co-manage IZ*ONE's activities had told that the group's future was discussed and the conclusion reached was to disband it. "IZ*ONE's project group promotions will come to an end as planned at the end of April. Each of the 12 members and their agencies carried out open discussions regarding the group's future, and this was the conclusion reached. We would like to thank all of the members for their efforts, and we also cheer on each member in their growth," stated Swing Entertainment and Off The Record Entertainment.

The last activity the group undertook as a team was their final online concert, One, The Story between April 13 and 14, 2021. Before heading back home, Sakura read letters sent by fans on her Bay FM radio show, 'Tonight, Under The Cherry Blossom Tree' on April 28. Speaking on the occasion, Sakura said, "I suspect that WIZ*ONE are crying while listening. But my introduction last week as IZ*ONE's Miyawaki Sakura, that was the last time I was able to say that. IZ*ONE's promotions have just now come to an end, and in truth, I feel... it doesn't feel great," she said.

Why IZ*ONE Disbanded

Also explaining the reasons behind disbanding, she said, "After our last concert, there was a time when we had no schedules for about a year. We just spent our time in the dorm, or went on vacations, spending our time idly."

Speaking of her current state of mind, Sakura said, "I think that if we had been able to hold one last concert on April 28, I would have cried a lot. I think in the past year and a half, I did of lot of thinking on my own, and I looked back on all the memories I made, slowly arranging my thoughts and feelings. We all packed up our belongings. It felt kind of lonely. I don't exactly feel it yet, but I've prepared myself. But I suspect that the fans will have a hard time."

She also spoke of the future and said, "You could even say that the real fight starts now. In order to make sure that IZ*ONE is remembered as a great group, it is up to us to do our best from her on. For the IZ*ONE of the past to shine, we have to put in more effort in the future. It's the end, but it's also a new beginning. There will be more difficulties to face in the coming days, but I plan to take away everything that I learned as a part of IZ*ONE, everything that I learned from WIZ*ONE, and I hope to continue living without regrets. Please cheer on all 12 members in our futures."